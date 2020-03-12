The Buyers Edge Platform Extends International Reach with Investment in Svenska Krögare

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Buyers Edge Platform, a Group Purchasing Network serving clients and partners throughout the foodservice industry, has expanded their international footprint with an investment in Swedish group purchasing organization, Svenska Krögare. This is the Buyers Edge Platform’s third investment outside of the United States, following their acquisition of Canada’s Alliance Purchasing and their partnership with the British firm, Procure4.



Svenska Krögare is a leading provider of Group Purchasing services to Sweden's restaurant, golf restaurant, hotel, cafe and pub markets. Founded by two restaurant partners as they analyzed their off-season costs, the GPO offers members exceptional pricing, data and auditing technology and hospitality expertise from seasoned veterans. Svenska Krögare's clients include more than one thousand franchised and independent establishments throughout Sweden.

"We're very proud and honored to announce this partnership with Buyers Edge Platform. Our goal is to have Sweden's broadest and most competitive offering, and thanks to this collaboration we hope to strengthen our position in the market. This will also give our over 1000 members and around 150 partners/producers access to unique technology which will facilitate and improve their work, every day,” says Founder and Co-owner Patrik Waxin.

The Buyers Edge Platform offers contracts, technology, data services, and supply chain expertise to food manufacturers, consultants, group purchasing organizations, and operators of all sizes.

"Svenska Krögare’s solutions-oriented approach to helping their members save money aligns perfectly with the Buyers Edge Platform,” said John Davie, Buyers Edge Platform's CEO. "We look forward to working with Svenska Krögare to expand and optimize their service offering and to continue to increase our global purchasing footprint.”

The Buyers Edge Platform is a network of GPO, Supply Chain and Technology companies that serves stakeholders throughout the foodservice supply chain. The Buyers Edge Platform leverages over $10 Billion in buying power and purchasing data to offer contracts, data services and expertise to operators across all foodservice segments, including independent restaurants, multi-unit restaurants, lodging and hospitality, colleges and universities, casinos and healthcare facilities. Furthermore, the Buyers Edge Platform serves as a hub for data integration opportunities for manufacturers, distributors and other foodservice industry partners, who are able to utilize the Platform.

Founded in 2003, Svenska Krögare is one of Sweden's largest Group Purchasing Organization in the hospitality industry with over a thousand members all over the country. The company offers restaurants, cafés, hotels and bars Sweden's best deal by using collected purchasing power and by constantly analyzing their members purchases. Svenska Krögare do not only provide restaurateurs with a competitive price list, but also give them personal service, statistics and help from their Client Services department.

