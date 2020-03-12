REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 and Annual Results
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, QUEBEC and SARASOTA, FLORIDA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP)
|DATE:
|Friday, March 13 2020
|TIME:
|10:00 A.M. (Eastern Time)
|DIAL-IN #:
|877-291-4570 (USA & Canada)
|DIAL-IN#
|647-788-4919 (International)
AN ACCOMPANYING PRESENTATION WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE. DETAILS FOR ACCESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN THE FOURTH QUARTER PRESS RELEASE.
CONFERENCE CALL WILL BE AVAILABLE BY WEBCAST
Click on following link to pre-register
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=4C7103BB-C382-45CE-B400-56ADB28731B3
|DIGITIZED REPLAY
|DIAL-IN #:
|800-585-8367 (USA & Canada)
|DIAL-IN #:
|416-621-4642 (International)
|ACCESS CODE:
|5059407
|SCHEDULE:
|March 13 @ 1h00 p.m. ending April 13 @ 11:59 p.m. E.T.
FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND ANNUAL RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED BEFORE
MARKET OPENS, MARCH 13 THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.
For further information, please contact:
Ross Marshall
LodeRock Advisors, Inc.
Tel : (416) 526-1563
