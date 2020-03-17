Dental Implants in the Lehigh Valley Available from Castle Dental in Center Valley

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Castle Dental provides dental implants, general dentistry, and other cosmetic dental procedures in Center Valley.

CENTER VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental, a dentist in Center Valley, provides high-quality dental care to residents of the Lehigh Valley. Cosmetic and family dentistry are both available, as well as dental implants.

Millions of Americans have dental implants. Their durability and their natural appearance have made them an extremely popular missing tooth replacement. At Castle Dental, the cost of dental implants includes x-rays, the abutment and crown, and supplemental procedures like bone or sinus grafts.

“We encourage patients to schedule a consultation with our team,” says Dr. Matthew Lang, Center Valley dentist. “During this consultation, we’ll take x-rays, explore treatment options, and put together a cost estimate.”

Other services available from Castle Dental include CEREC crowns, gum augmentation, veneers, bonding, and tooth whitening. General dentistry is also available.

To learn more about Lehigh Valley dental implants from Castle Dental, request an appointment by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



