So-Young to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results on March 23, 2020

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, before U.S. markets open on March 23, 2020.



So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +65-6713-5090 China: 4006-208038 US: +1-845-675-0437 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Passcode: 8429196

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 8:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, March 31, 2020. The dial-in details are:



International: +61-2-8199-0299 US: +1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 8429196

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.soyoung.com.



About So-Young

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations

Ms. Vivian XU

Phone: +86-10-8790-2012

E-mail: ir@soyoung.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Christian Arnell

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.