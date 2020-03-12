Qutoutiao Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results on Wednesday, March 18, 2020

- Earnings Call Scheduled for 7:00 a.m. ET on March 18, 2020 -

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qutoutiao Inc. (“Qutoutiao” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QTT), a leading operator of mobile content platforms in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 before the open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on March 18, 2020 (7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 18, 2020).

Dial-in details for the live conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 United States (toll free): +1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong, China: +852-3018-6771 Hong Kong, China (toll free): 800-906-601 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 International: +65-6713-5090 Conference ID: 5444915

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.qutoutiao.net .



A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call until 8:59 a.m. U.S Eastern Time on March 26, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 Hong Kong, China: +852-3051-2780 Mainland China: 400-632-2162 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Replay Access Code: 5444915

About Qutoutiao Inc.

Qutoutiao Inc. operates innovative and fast-growing mobile content platforms in China with a mission to bring fun and value to its users. The eponymous flagship mobile application, Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, applies artificial intelligence-based algorithms to deliver customized feeds of articles and short videos to users based on their unique profiles, interests and behaviors. Qutoutiao has attracted a large group of loyal users, many of whom are from lower-tier cities in China. They enjoy Qutoutiao’s fun and entertainment-oriented content as well as its social-based user loyalty program. Launched in May 2018, Midu Novels is a pioneer in offering free literature supported by advertising and has grown rapidly to become a leading player in the online literature industry. The Company will continue to bring more exciting products to users through innovation, and strive towards creating a leading global online content ecosystem.

For more information, please visit: https://ir.qutoutiao.net .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Qutoutiao's beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Qutoutiao's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Qutoutiao does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Qutoutiao Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-21-6858-3790

E-mail: ir@qutoutiao.net

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Jenny Cai

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: qutoutiao@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: qutoutiao@tpg-ir.com



