Bioxytran Guest Speaker on Perfusionists Continuing Education Program Discussing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and Ways to Combat COVID-19

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of anti-necrosis drugs designed to treat hypoxia by delivering a small molecule carrying oxygen to the brain of stroke victims announced today that Dr. David Platt has been invited to be a guest presenter on the perfusionist network which is a continuing education forum for perfusionists. The program is broadcast live on the PerfWeb, and all major social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and immediately available for rebroadcast from their YouTube channel.

Presentation details:

Date: Thursday March 26 Time: 4:00pm EDT Location: MediWeb Studios - Magnolia, TX (Greater Houston Area)

A perfusionist operates heart-lung machines during surgery to help maintain blood flow, regulate oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. The perfusion education program is essentially a community gathering place where members can be informed of evidence-based advancements in the field of perfusion. The goal of the program is to present cutting-edge methodologies and techniques for immediate implementation into practice. Over the years the practice has continued to evolve, advance, and attract all disciplines caring for cardiac and intensive care medicine patients. The presentation is broadcast live on the perfusion network’s YouTube channel. There are about 10,000 registered users that use this forum as continuing education credit. The channel seeks to provide continuing education content that is interesting and informs and educates perfusionists on the latest advances and findings in the field of perfusion.

“The heightened awareness about deaths related to ARDS in COVID-19 patients has generated increasing curiosity about our developmental stage drug and our monitoring device measuring oxygenation in the organs and potentially signaling organ failure. In the future, perfusionists could utilize the MDX Viewer in conjunction with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) therapy on end stage ARDS patients. These end stage patients result from a worsening of various heart-lung related illnesses and also include critically ill patients with viruses such as COVID-19. I expect that much of my discussion will revolve around the current treatment for ARDS and a glimpse what the future could look like for a perfusionist if our molecule or device is widely adopted. We are very pleased that thought leaders in this field of medicine want to have an open forum to get a better understanding of our technology,” said Dr. David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran Inc.

“I heard about Bioxtran’s MDX Viewer and oxygen transport molecule months ago and was intrigued at the concept and how it may impact the world of perfusion” said Joseph Basha, CCP “The MDX viewer is FDA approved for detecting tissue hypoxia, but the technology has not been widely commercialized. I believe the perfusion network is an excellent forum to talk about the device and the drug and present them as a possible diagnostic and therapeutic options that may be available in the future. Exposure of this device to the perfusion community could lead buy in which could eventually translate to commercialization of a technology that is great needed. As a community we have the power to drive our own agendas, which is why it’s important to expose our community to new ideas. Within the perfusion community we need to not only be aware of what is working and not working but we need to stay on top of major medical advances in technology that could affect our profession. COVID-19 is on many people’s minds, and like with the H1N1 virus we expect its utilization of ECMO to increase. So we are excited to talk about some options that could be used even if it’s just in theory.”

About MediWeb and Perfusion Education

MediWeb.US is the hosting company for Perfusion Education, the world leader in online perfusion continuing education. As part of MediWeb’s expansion plans, MediWeb is in the process of application to be an ANCC provider of nursing continuing education. This will open the door for providing continuing education to allied health care disciplines managing patients requiring critical care.

Perfusion Education has been providing perfusion education for 14 years and has a reputation of having the highest level of content expertise, most diverse and provocative topics and the most respected for freedom of commercial bias.

In addition to providing advanced practice, critical care level continuing education, the major stakeholders of MediWeb and Perfusion Education are established and highly regarded clinicians including cardiac surgeons, perfusionists, cardiac anesthesiologists, pulmonologists, intensivists and nurses. MediWeb streams to all major social media platforms simultaneously and continues to grow our social media presence. MediWeb/Perfusion Education also has its own internal streaming service at: www.library.perfusioneducation.com . It is important to note that MediWeb’s philosophy is that information that can help patients should be freely shared therefore, all of our programs are free. Medical professionals are only required to pay if a continuing education certificate is needed by the learner. This philosophy and the consortium of healthcare provider lecturers is how MediWeb has achieved its current success and is poised for continued success in the future of online continuing education.

About MDX Life Sciences Inc.

MDX Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical stage medical device company with plans to develop autologous transplantation techniques for tissue and organ regeneration. The focus of the development programs will be on Myocardial Ischemia, reperfusion injury, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury and neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases. These diseases include Huntington's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis/Optic Neuritis, Wolfram Syndrome, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Parkinson’s Disease. Continuing research has linked these diseases to various malfunctions of the mitochondria. Mitochondrial transplantation is a procedure that can open up the possibilities of disease modifying treatments resulting in tissue regeneration which would be a clear clinical endpoint for almost all these diseases. Using the TMS calculated by the MDX Viewer could open up a new era in monitoring of patients during operations as well as in the Intensive Care Units. For additional info on our MDX Lifesciences, please visit www.mdxlifesciences.com

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is expected to be 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it is expected to penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. The MDX Viewer could be used to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the BXT-25 after receiving regulatory approval. To learn more, visit our website: http://www.Bioxytraninc.com

