Party City Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ELMSFORD, N.Y., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.



James M. Harrison, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2019 was a challenging year due to a confluence of events, including both external headwinds and execution issues, that impacted both sales and margins. As we look ahead, we are taking actions in our retail business to improve our operating model and performance, which is at the core of our plans to return our total business to growth. We will continue to focus on executing against our strategic priorities, keeping the customer at the forefront of our decision-making process across areas including product development, merchandising, marketing, store and online operations. We believe we are positioning ourselves to maximize the potential of our vertical model and drive sustainable long-term growth.”

Full Year Summary:

Total revenues decreased 3.2% on a reported basis and 2.7% on a constant currency basis.

Retail sales decreased 3.4% on a reported basis and 3.2% on a constant currency basis, principally due to the negative impact of helium shortages, the sale of our 65 Canadian retail stores prior to the Halloween season, the impact of reduced sales from 55 stores identified for closure in conjunction with our 2019 store optimization program, and soft Halloween sales at our Party City stores and temporary Halloween stores. We ended the year with 777 company-owned stores and 98 franchise stores.

Brand comparable sales decreased 3.0% for the year.

North American e-commerce sales increased by 2.8% and by 14.8% when adjusted for buy online pickup in store sales.

Net third-party wholesale revenues decreased 2.6% on a reported basis or increased 1.3% after adjusting for the impacts of currency and store acquisitions.

Total gross profit margin decreased 470 basis points to 35.9% of net sales primarily due to a combination of markdowns in conjunction with our store optimization program and provisions against inventory recorded in conjunction with such program (130 bps); the impact of aggressive promotions during the second half of 2019 (100 bps); the impact of the helium shortage on costs and sales mix (100 bps); flow through of higher freight and distribution costs during the first three quarters of 2019 (60 bps); sales mix shifts including the growth in mass market and grocery channel sales (50 bps); and the remainder principally due to sales deleverage.

As a result of a sustained decline in our market capitalization, we recognized non-cash pre-tax goodwill and tradename impairment charges during the year ended December 31, 2019 of $562.6 million against the goodwill associated with our retail and wholesale reporting units.

Operating expenses, excluding the store optimization expenses, goodwill impairment charges and gain from the sale-leaseback transaction, totaled $732.2 million or $18.4 million higher than 2018. The increase is primarily the result of the annualization of costs associated with store acquisitions in the second half of 2018.

Interest expense increased by $9.2 million to $114.9 million versus the prior year, principally due to the August 2018 high yield debt offering.

Reported GAAP net loss was $532.9 million, versus net income of $122.8 million during 2018. Reported diluted loss per share was ($5.71), versus diluted earnings per share of $1.27 during the prior year.

Adjusted net income totaled $43.4 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to $156.8 million, or $1.61 per share, in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was $269.2 million, compared to $400.1 million in 2018.

Fourth Quarter Summary:

Total revenues decreased 9.2% on a reported basis to $731.6 million and decreased 9.1% on a constant currency basis.

Total retail sales decreased 12.4% on both a reported and constant currency basis, principally due to the sale of our 65 Canadian retail stores prior to the Halloween season, the impact of reduced sales from 55 stores identified for closure in conjunction with our 2019 store optimization program, and soft Halloween sales at our Party City stores and temporary Halloween stores.

Brand comparable sales decreased 5.1% during the fourth quarter including approximately 70 basis points of headwinds from the New Years Eve timing shift.

North American e-commerce sales increased by 2.1% on a reported basis and 14.7% when adjusted for buy online pickup in store sales.

Net third-party wholesale revenues increased 5.0% in constant currency.

Total gross profit margin decreased 500 basis points to 40.3% of net sales primarily due to an increase in promotional activity at retail for everyday and seasonal products (180 bps); the inventory markdowns and provisions recorded in conjunction with our previously discussed store optimization program (130 bps); overall impact of helium (80 bps); sales deleverage (50 bps); and the remainder principally due to sales mix shifts, including the growth in mass market and grocery channel sales.

As a result of a sustained decline in our market capitalization, we recognized non-cash pre-tax goodwill and tradename impairment charges during the year ended December 31, 2019 of $562.6 million against the goodwill associated with our retail and wholesale reporting units.

Operating expenses, excluding store impairment charges and goodwill impairment charges, totaled $216.7 million or $9.2 million higher than the fourth quarter of 2018, principally the result of a legal settlement and increased marketing spend.

Interest expense was $26.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $29.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018 driven by the debt pay down as a result of the previously announced Sale-Leaseback and Canadian Tire transactions.

Reported GAAP net loss was $268.8 million or ($2.88) per share.

Adjusted net income was $47.8 million, or $0.51 per share, compared to $103.4 million, or $1.08 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA was $119.5 million, versus $188.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 31, 2019:

The Company ended the quarter with $1,669 million in debt (net of cash) and approximately $356 million in availability under its asset-based revolving credit facility.

Store Optimization Program:

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $3.2 million of charges related to the previously announced store optimization program, which included the closing of 35 Party City locations in fiscal 2019. After year end, the Company closed 20 stores for a total of 55 store closures as part of its store optimization program.

Executive Leadership Transition

The Company also announced today that its CEO Jim Harrison will be transitioning to the new role of Vice Chairman effective April 1, 2020. Mr. Harrison will continue to serve as a director of the Company. Succeeding Mr. Harrison as CEO will be Mr. Brad Weston who has served as President of PCHI and CEO of the Party City Retail Group. Mr. Weston has also been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

As the new CEO of the Company, Mr. Weston brings 32 years of retail industry experience – including serving as CEO of Petco prior to joining Party City in July 2019. As Vice Chairman, Mr. Harrison will primarily focus on corporate development opportunities, while also partnering with Mr. Weston and Chief Financial Officer Todd Vogensen to provide counsel and assistance.

“We are grateful for Jim’s leadership and unwavering commitment to the business over the past 24 years,” said Norman Matthews, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Party City. “Jim’s strategic vision enabled the Company to grow both organically and through acquisitions, positioning Party City as an industry leader with further room to grow through our differentiated vertical model. We wish Jim all the best in this next chapter and are thrilled that we will continue to benefit from his insights and deep knowledge of our business. We look forward to working with Brad as he takes the reins of Party City.”

“Over the last two years, the Board and I have been focused on identifying the right individual with deep retail experience to lead our Company into its next chapter of growth,” said Mr. Harrison. “The Board and I felt that now is the appropriate time for me to transition. And in working with Brad over the last several months, it has become clear to us that he has the right skills, experience and understanding of our vertical model to lead the enterprise forward. I am incredibly proud of everything the Company and our talented employees have accomplished together, and I look forward to supporting Brad and Todd as they lead the organization forward.”

“I’m honored to be named the next leader of this incredible company,” said Mr. Weston. “Party City has a tremendous platform and our employees have an impressive entrepreneurial spirit. I look forward to working across the entire organization to further build a vertically integrated company across both wholesale and retail. I am excited to bring joy to consumers across the world and ensure that we are able to provide the full party experience to our customers.”

Fiscal 2020 Outlook:

The Company provided the following financial guidance for fiscal year 2020, which excludes the potential impact of COVID-19:

Total revenue expected to be down in the mid-single digit percentage range

Brand comparable sales to be down in the low single digit percentage range

GAAP net income of $38 to $54 million

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.41 to $0.58

Adjusted EBITDA of $250 to $270 million

Adjusted net income of $47 to $63 million

Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.50 to $0.68

The Company will continue to prioritize paying down debt in 2020

The Company has reconciled Non-GAAP outlook measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures later in this release. See "Non-GAAP Information" and “Reconciliation of 2020 Outlook” for a more detailed explanation, including definitions of the various Non-GAAP terms used in this release.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Unaudited Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $34,917 $58,909 Accounts receivable, net 149,109 146,983 Inventories, net 658,419 756,038 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 51,685 61,905 Assets held for sale - - Total current assets $894,130 1,023,835 Property, plant and equipment, net 243,572 321,044 Operating lease asset 802,634 - Goodwill 1,072,330 1,656,950 Trade names 530,320 568,031 Other intangible assets, net 45,060 60,164 Other assets, net 7,273 12,323 Total assets $3,595,319 $3,642,347 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE SECURITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $128,806 $302,751 Accounts payable 152,300 208,149 Accrued expenses 150,921 161,228 Liabilities held for sale - - Current portion of operating lease liability 155,471 - Income taxes payable 35,905 25,993 Current portion of long-term obligations 71,524 13,316 Total current liabilities $694,927 711,437 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,503,987 1,621,963 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 720,735 - Deferred income tax liabilities 126,081 174,427 Other long-term liabilities 16,517 87,548 Total liabilities $3,062,247 2,595,375 Redeemable securities 3,351 3,351 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (94,461,576 and 93,622,934 shares outstanding and 121,662,540 and 120,788,159 shares issued at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) 1,211 1,208 Additional paid-in capital 928,573 922,476 Retained earnings (37,219) 495,777 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,734) (49,201) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders' equity before common stock held in treasury 856,831 1,370,260 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (27,200,964 shares and 27,165,225 shares at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (327,086) (326,930) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders' equity 529,745 1,043,330 Noncontrolling interests (24) 291 Total stockholders’ equity 529,721 1,043,621 Total liabilities, redeemable securities and stockholders’ equity $3,595,319 $3,642,347

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Net sales $728,361 $802,393 $2,339,510 $2,416,442 Royalties and franchise fees 3,190 3,241 9,279 11,073 Total revenues 731,551 805,634 2,348,789 2,427,515 Cost of sales 435,122 439,274 1,500,633 1,435,358 Wholesale selling expenses 16,174 17,921 67,103 71,502 Retail operating expenses 137,639 140,977 440,395 425,996 Franchise expenses 3,339 4,590 13,152 13,214 General and administrative expenses 51,175 36,534 177,672 172,764 Art and development costs 5,635 6,110 23,203 23,388 Development stage expenses 2,770 1,388 10,736 7,008 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction - - (58,381) - Store impairment and restructuring charges 3,221 - 29,038 - Goodwill Impairment 303,531 - 562,631 - Total Expenses 958,606 646,794 2,766,182 2,149,230 (Loss) income from operations (227,055) 158,840 (417,393) 278,285 Interest expense, net 26,042 29,225 114,899 105,706 Other expense, net (4,772) 1,906 1,871 10,982 (Loss) income before income taxes (248,325) 127,709 (534,163) 161,597 Income tax (benefit) expense 20,504 29,335 (1,305) 38,778 Net (loss) income (268,829) 98,374 (532,858) 122,819 Add: Net(loss) income attributable to redeemable securities holder - 7 - 409 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (11) 56 (363) (31) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. ($268,818 ) $98,325 ($532,495 ) $123,259 Comprehensive income ($501,202 ) $88,514 ($519,414 ) $109,403 Add: Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to redeemable securities holder - 7 - 409 Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (22) 44 (386) (64) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. ($501,180 ) $88,477 ($519,028 ) $109,876 Net (loss)income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. - Basic ($2.88 ) $1.03 ($5.71 ) $1.28 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. - Diluted ($2.88 ) $1.02 ($5.71 ) $1.27 Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic 93,372,232 95,185,543 93,295,692 96,133,144 Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted 93,372,232 96,031,332 93,295,692 97,271,050

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net (loss) income ($268,829 ) $98,374 ($532,858 ) $122,819 Interest expense, net 26,042 29,225 114,899 105,706 Income taxes 20,504 29,335 (1,305) 38,778 Depreciation and amortization 18,736 20,789 81,116 78,575 EBITDA (203,547) 177,723 (338,148) 345,878 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments 243 3,500 3,000 6,196 Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) 3,818 - 58,778 - Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) 1,212 292 6,460 3,397 Goodwill and intangibles impairment (c) 303,531 - 562,631 - Deferred rent (d) (754) 1,728 (1,796) 5,351 Closed store expense (e) 1,021 781 4,445 4,211 Foreign currency losses (gains), net (65) (104) 421 24 Stock option expense (f) 169 252 1,319 1,744 Non-employee equity based compensation (g) 129 (271) 515 81 Undistributed income in equity method investments (277) 211 (472) (369) Corporate development expenses (h) 2,426 2,905 14,208 11,314 Non-recurring consulting costs (i) - 271 - 12,514 Refinancing charges (j) 36 - 36 6,237 Restricted stock units - time-based (k) 490 452 2,033 1,174 Restricted stock units - performance-based (l) (1,036) (1,482) - - Non-recurring legal settlements/costs (m) 6,753 2,380 8,548 2,380 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (n) - - (58,381) - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (o) 5,074 - 5,074 - Other 301 279 518 (16) Adjusted EBITDA $119,524 188,917 $269,189 400,116 Adjusted EBITDA margin 16.3%% 23.4 11.5% 16.5% (a) During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”) and made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of approximately 55 stores which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. In conjunction with the store optimization program, the Company recorded the following charges: inventory reserves: $21.3 million, operating lease asset impairment: $14.9 million, property plant and equipment impairment: $4.7 million, labor and other costs related to closing the stores: $8.7 million and severance: $0.7 million. The charge for inventory reserves was recorded in cost of sales in the Company’s statement of operations and comprehensive (loss) income. The other charges were recorded in store impairment and restructuring charges in the Company’s statement of operations and comprehensive (loss) income. See the 2019 Form 10-K for further discussion. Additionally, during the process of liquidating the inventory in such stores, the Company lost margin of $8.5 million. (b) For the year ended December 31, 2019, amounts expensed principally related to executive severance and the write-off of inventory for a section of the Company’s Party City stores that were restructured. (c) As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill impairment charge during the year ended December 31, 2019 of $562.6 million. This includes a non-cash pre-tax tradename impairment charge of $6.6 million. (d) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay for such items. (e) Principally charges incurred related to closing underperforming stores. (f) Represents non-cash charges related to stock options. (g) Principally represents shares of Kazzam awarded to Ampology as compensation for Ampology’s services. See the 2019 Form 10-K for further discussion. (h) Primarily represents third-party costs related to acquisitions (mainly legal expenses and diligence fees). Such costs are excluded from the definition of “Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” that is utilized for certain covenants in the Company’s credit agreements. Additionally, 2019 includes continued start-up costs for Kazzam (see the 2019 Form 10-K for further discussion of Kazzam). (i) Non-recurring consulting charges related to the Company's retail operations. (j) During 2018, the Company amended its credit facilities. In conjunction with the amendments, the Company wrote-off capitalized deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and call premiums. Further, in conjunction with the amendment, the Company expensed investment banking and legal fees. Such amounts are included in "Refinancing charges" above. (k) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on service conditions. (l) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on performance conditions. (m) Non-recurring legal settlements/costs. (n) During June 2019, the Company reported a $58.4 million gain from the sale and leaseback of its main distribution center in Chester, New York and its metallic balloons manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The aggregate sale price for the three properties was $128.0 million. Simultaneous with the sale, the Company entered into twenty year leases for each of the facilities. (o) Represents a loss on sale of ownership interest in Punchbowl (See the 2019 Form 10-K for further discussion) and certain property, plant and equipment, and a write-off of goodwill related to the Company’s sale of its Canadian-based Party City stores.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Loss) income before income taxes ($248,325 ) $127,709 ($534,163 ) $161,597 Intangible asset amortization 3,572 4,312 14,100 12,271 Non-cash purchase accounting adjustments 2 4,190 4,202 6,812 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts (a) 1,211 1,155 4,722 10,989 Store impairment and restructuring charges (b) 3,818 - 58,778 - Other restructuring charges (c) 389 - 3,211 809 Goodwill and intangibles impairment (d) 303,531 - 562,631 - Non-employee equity based compensation (e) 129 (271) 515 81 Refinancing charges (a) - - 36 - Non-recurring consulting costs (f) - 271 - 12,514 Stock option expense (g) 169 252 1,319 1,744 Gain on sale/leaseback transaction (h) - - (58,381) - Restricted stock units - performance-based (i) (1,036) (1,482) - - Non-recurring legal settlements/costs (j) 6,500 2,380 6,500 2,380 (Gain) on sale of Canada retail assets (k) (2,873) - (2,873) - Adjusted (loss) income before income taxes $67,087 $138,516 $60,597 $209,197 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense (l) 19,300 35,142 17,183 52,355 Adjusted net (loss) income $47,787 103,374 $43,414 156,842 Adjusted net (loss) income per common share - diluted $0.51 $1.08 $0.46 $1.61 Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted 93,372,232 96,031,332 93,604,794 97,271,050 (a) Includes the non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs, original issuance discounts and capitalized call premiums. In addition, during 2018, the Company amended its credit facilities and in conjunction with the amendments, the Company wrote-off capitalized deferred financing costs, original issue discounts and call premiums. Further, in conjunction with the amendment, the Company expensed investment banking and legal fees. Such amounts are included in "Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts" above. (b) During the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”) and made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of approximately 55 stores which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. In conjunction with the store optimization program, the Company recorded the following charges: inventory reserves: $21.3 million, operating lease asset impairment: $14.9 million, property plant and equipment impairment: $4.7 million, labor and other costs related to closing the stores: $8.7 million and severance: $0.7 million. The charge for inventory reserves was recorded in cost of sales in the Company’s statement of operations and comprehensive (loss) income. The other charges were recorded in store impairment and restructuring charges in the Company’s statement of operations and comprehensive (loss) income. See the 2019 Form 10-K for further discussion. Additionally, during the process of liquidating the inventory in such stores, the Company lost margin of $8.5 million. (c) For the year ended December 31, 2019, amounts expensed principally related to executive severance and the write-off of inventory for a section of the Company’s Party City stores that were restructured. (d) As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill impairment charge during the year ended December 31, 2019 of $562.6 million. This includes a non-cash pre-tax tradename impairment charge of $6.6 million. (e) Principally represents shares of Kazzam awarded to Ampology as compensation for Ampology’s services. See the 2019 Form 10-K for further discussion. (f) Non-recurring consulting charges related to the Company’s retail operations. (g) Represents non-cash charges related to stock options. (h) During June 2019, the Company reported a $58.4 million gain from the sale and leaseback of its main distribution center in Chester, New York and its metallic balloons manufacturing facility in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. The aggregate sale price for the three properties was $128.0 million. Simultaneous with the sale, the Company entered into twenty year leases for each of the facilities. (i) Non-cash charges for restricted stock units that vest based on performance conditions. (j) Non-recurring legal settlements/costs. (k) The Company recorded a $2.9 million gain on sale of its Canadian-based Party City stores. (l) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF 2020 OUTLOOK

(In millions, unaudited)

Full year 2020 Outlook Net income: $38 - $54 Intangible asset amortization, net of tax: 3 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discount, net of tax: 3 Equity based compensation, net of tax: 3 Adjusted net income: $47 - $63 Net income: $38 - $54 Income taxes: 14 - 19 Interest expense, net: 106 - 104 Depreciation and amortization: 76 - 74 EBITDA: $234 - $251 Corporate development expenses: 9 - 11 Equity based compensation: 6 Restructuring, retention and severance: 1 - 2 Adjusted EBITDA: $250 - $270

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total Revenues Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Total

Revenues Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Total

Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $277,233 37.9% $337,361 41.9% Eliminations (120,231) (16.4%) (187,193) (23.2%) Net wholesale 157,002 21.5% 150,168 18.6% Retail 571,359 78.1% 652,225 81.0% Total net sales 728,361 99.6% 802,393 99.6% Royalties and franchise fees 3,190 0.4% 3,241 0.4% Total revenues 731,551 100.0% 805,634 100.0% Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total Revenues Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Total

Revenues Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Total

Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $1,240,026 52.8% $1,325,490 54.6% Eliminations (642,652) (27.4%) (711,882) (29.3%) Net wholesale 597,374 25.4% 613,608 25.3% Retail 1,742,136 74.2% 1,802,834 74.3% Total net sales 2,339,510 99.6% 2,416,442 99.5% Royalties and franchise fees 9,279 0.4% 11,073 0.5% Total revenues 2,348,789 100.0% 2,427,515 100.0% Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total Gross Profit Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Retail $259,678 45.4% $318,740 48.9% Wholesale 33,561 21.4% 44,379 29.6% Total $293,239 40.3% $363,119 45.3% Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Total Gross Profit Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Dollars in

thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Retail $696,439 40.0% $801,349 44.4% Wholesale 142,438 23.8% 179,735 29.3% Total $838,877 35.9% $981,084 40.6%

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Three Months Ended December 31, LTM 2019 2018 2019 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 843 862 866 New stores opened 0 4 5 Acquired 0 0 6 Closed (66) 0 (100) End of period 777 866 777 Franchise Stores: Beginning of period 98 97 96 New stores opened - - 2 Sold to Party City - - 0 Closed - (1) 0 End of period 98 96 98 Grand Total 875 962 875 Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 82.8% 80.7% 79.6% 78.9% Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 17.2% 16.6% 23.5% 22.9% Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Brand comparable sales (c) (5.1%) (2.9%) (3.0%) (0.7%) (a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations. (b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company. (c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.







