Trump, European security and Turkey: Iveta Cherneva’s new book now an Amazon Bestseller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of the presidential elections in November, Iveta Cherneva delivers a geopolitical analysis of the NATO triangle US-Europe-Turkey with forward looking predictions for transatlantic relations, in her new book "Trump, European security and Turkey". In its first week on the market, the book became an Amazon Bestseller in the category international organizations.Mark Schissler, former Deputy Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, said:"If you have trouble making sense of the tumultuous year called 2019, this book by Iveta Cherneva should help. This is a bold narrative that will draw sure reactions, both good and bad, depending on the reader's allegiance. She cuts to the quick on international relationships, political behavior, and the events that shaped history before the turn of the decade to 2020. She highlights all the turmoil, raw ambition, unkind insults, and political maneuvering around the globe. Cherneva comes at the issues with a clear viewpoint and exposes the agendas and missteps of world leaders without concern.""Trump, European security and Turkey" features exclusive, behind-the-scenes insights by the former President of Estonia, the UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, the former US Assistant Deputy Secretary of State, the former Deputy Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, former US ambassadors to Ukraine and Bulgaria, acting US and European diplomats, former Bush advisors, US Senate advisors, and Senior Fellows at the Atlantic Council and Brookings.This is the first book to evaluate the impact of President Trump's impeachment on relations with Europe. Are transatlantic relations doomed for four more years with Mr. Trump? Will Turkey continue blackmailing Europe with refugees? Who will win the US presidential elections? Will Turkey get the NATO support it wants in Syria?Review copies are available for the media.Find the book on Amazon in paperback and Kindle Author BiographyIveta Cherneva is an author and commentator in the areas of international affairs and security. Cherneva has worked for five UN agencies, in Congress and for Oxford. She is the author of the Amazon Best Seller "Trump, European security and Turkey", which is her fifth book. Cherneva's recent opinions, comments and articles appear in the New York Times, Euronews, The Guardian, Washington Examiner, LSE, the Fletcher Forum, and Modern Diplomacy. Iveta comments on TV and radio for Voice of America, Deutsche Welle, BTV, and others.Amazon page:



