Postal Automation Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Postal Automation market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Postal Automation market report.
This report focuses on the global Postal Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Postal Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens
Toshiba
NEC
Pitney Bowes
SOLYSTIC
Vanderlande
Fives Group
Leonardo
Lockheed Martin
Beumer Group
National Presort (NPI)
Dematic
Interroll
Eurosort Systems
Intelligrated
Bastian Solutions
Falcon Autotech
Bowe Systec
GBI Intralogistics
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Culler Facer Cancellers
Letter Sorters
Flat Sorters
Parcel Sorters
Mixed Mail Sorters
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government Postal
Courier, Express, & Parcel
Regional analysis:
The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Postal Automation Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Postal Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Culler Facer Cancellers
1.4.3 Letter Sorters
1.4.4 Flat Sorters
1.4.5 Parcel Sorters
1.4.6 Mixed Mail Sorters
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Postal Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Government Postal
1.5.3 Courier, Express, & Parcel
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Postal Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Postal Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Postal Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Postal Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Postal Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Postal Automation Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Postal Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)
.....
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Siemens
13.1.1 Siemens Company Details
13.1.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Siemens Postal Automation Introduction
13.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Siemens Recent Development
13.2 Toshiba
13.2.1 Toshiba Company Details
13.2.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Toshiba Postal Automation Introduction
13.2.4 Toshiba Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Toshiba Recent Development
13.3 NEC
13.3.1 NEC Company Details
13.3.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 NEC Postal Automation Introduction
13.3.4 NEC Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 NEC Recent Development
13.4 Pitney Bowes
13.4.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details
13.4.2 Pitney Bowes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Pitney Bowes Postal Automation Introduction
13.4.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development
13.5 SOLYSTIC
13.5.1 SOLYSTIC Company Details
13.5.2 SOLYSTIC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 SOLYSTIC Postal Automation Introduction
13.5.4 SOLYSTIC Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 SOLYSTIC Recent Development
13.6 Vanderlande
13.6.1 Vanderlande Company Details
13.6.2 Vanderlande Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Vanderlande Postal Automation Introduction
13.6.4 Vanderlande Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Vanderlande Recent Development
13.7 Fives Group
13.7.1 Fives Group Company Details
13.7.2 Fives Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Fives Group Postal Automation Introduction
13.7.4 Fives Group Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Fives Group Recent Development
13.8 Leonardo
13.8.1 Leonardo Company Details
13.8.2 Leonardo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 Leonardo Postal Automation Introduction
13.8.4 Leonardo Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Leonardo Recent Development
13.9 Lockheed Martin
13.9.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details
13.9.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Lockheed Martin Postal Automation Introduction
13.9.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development
13.10 Beumer Group
13.10.1 Beumer Group Company Details
13.10.2 Beumer Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Beumer Group Postal Automation Introduction
13.10.4 Beumer Group Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Beumer Group Recent Development
……Continued
