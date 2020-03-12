Postal Automation Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Postal Automation market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Postal Automation market report.

This report focuses on the global Postal Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Postal Automation development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Siemens

Toshiba

NEC

Pitney Bowes

SOLYSTIC

Vanderlande

Fives Group

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin

Beumer Group

National Presort (NPI)

Dematic

Interroll

Eurosort Systems

Intelligrated

Bastian Solutions

Falcon Autotech

Bowe Systec

GBI Intralogistics

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Culler Facer Cancellers

Letter Sorters

Flat Sorters

Parcel Sorters

Mixed Mail Sorters

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Government Postal

Courier, Express, & Parcel

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Postal Automation Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Postal Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Culler Facer Cancellers

1.4.3 Letter Sorters

1.4.4 Flat Sorters

1.4.5 Parcel Sorters

1.4.6 Mixed Mail Sorters

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Postal Automation Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government Postal

1.5.3 Courier, Express, & Parcel

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Postal Automation Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Postal Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Postal Automation Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Postal Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Postal Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Postal Automation Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Postal Automation Players (Opinion Leaders)

.....

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Siemens

13.1.1 Siemens Company Details

13.1.2 Siemens Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Siemens Postal Automation Introduction

13.1.4 Siemens Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Siemens Recent Development

13.2 Toshiba

13.2.1 Toshiba Company Details

13.2.2 Toshiba Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Toshiba Postal Automation Introduction

13.2.4 Toshiba Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Toshiba Recent Development

13.3 NEC

13.3.1 NEC Company Details

13.3.2 NEC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 NEC Postal Automation Introduction

13.3.4 NEC Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 NEC Recent Development

13.4 Pitney Bowes

13.4.1 Pitney Bowes Company Details

13.4.2 Pitney Bowes Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Pitney Bowes Postal Automation Introduction

13.4.4 Pitney Bowes Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Pitney Bowes Recent Development

13.5 SOLYSTIC

13.5.1 SOLYSTIC Company Details

13.5.2 SOLYSTIC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SOLYSTIC Postal Automation Introduction

13.5.4 SOLYSTIC Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SOLYSTIC Recent Development

13.6 Vanderlande

13.6.1 Vanderlande Company Details

13.6.2 Vanderlande Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Vanderlande Postal Automation Introduction

13.6.4 Vanderlande Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Vanderlande Recent Development

13.7 Fives Group

13.7.1 Fives Group Company Details

13.7.2 Fives Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Fives Group Postal Automation Introduction

13.7.4 Fives Group Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Fives Group Recent Development

13.8 Leonardo

13.8.1 Leonardo Company Details

13.8.2 Leonardo Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Leonardo Postal Automation Introduction

13.8.4 Leonardo Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Leonardo Recent Development

13.9 Lockheed Martin

13.9.1 Lockheed Martin Company Details

13.9.2 Lockheed Martin Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Lockheed Martin Postal Automation Introduction

13.9.4 Lockheed Martin Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Development

13.10 Beumer Group

13.10.1 Beumer Group Company Details

13.10.2 Beumer Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Beumer Group Postal Automation Introduction

13.10.4 Beumer Group Revenue in Postal Automation Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Beumer Group Recent Development



……Continued

