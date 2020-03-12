Commercial Construction Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026
Introduction
Global Commercial Construction Market
Commercial Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Construction development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
Key Players of Global Commercial Construction Market =>
Vinci
Grupo ACS
Bechtel
Hochtief
Balfour Beatty
Bouygues Construction
Kiewit
Royal BAM Group
Laing O'Rourke
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
New Construction
Repair and Maintenance
Refurbishment and Demolition
Market segment by Application, split into
Leisure and Hospitality Buildings
Office Buildings
Outdoor Leisure Facilities
Retail Buildings
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Construction are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
