Commercial Construction Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Commercial Construction Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Commercial Construction Market

Commercial Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Commercial Construction development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Key Players of Global Commercial Construction Market =>

Vinci

Grupo ACS

Bechtel

Hochtief

Balfour Beatty

Bouygues Construction

Kiewit

Royal BAM Group

Laing O'Rourke

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

New Construction

Repair and Maintenance

Refurbishment and Demolition

Market segment by Application, split into

Leisure and Hospitality Buildings

Office Buildings

Outdoor Leisure Facilities

Retail Buildings

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Commercial Construction are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points of Global Commercial Construction Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Commercial Construction Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Commercial Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 New Construction

1.4.3 Repair and Maintenance

1.4.4 Refurbishment and Demolition

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Commercial Construction Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Leisure and Hospitality Buildings

1.5.3 Office Buildings

1.5.4 Outdoor Leisure Facilities

1.5.5 Retail Buildings

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

………………

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Vinci

13.1.1 Vinci Company Details

13.1.2 Vinci Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Vinci Commercial Construction Introduction

13.1.4 Vinci Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Vinci Recent Development

13.2 Grupo ACS

13.2.1 Grupo ACS Company Details

13.2.2 Grupo ACS Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Grupo ACS Commercial Construction Introduction

13.2.4 Grupo ACS Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Grupo ACS Recent Development

13.3 Bechtel

13.3.1 Bechtel Company Details

13.3.2 Bechtel Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Bechtel Commercial Construction Introduction

13.3.4 Bechtel Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Bechtel Recent Development

13.4 Hochtief

13.4.1 Hochtief Company Details

13.4.2 Hochtief Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Hochtief Commercial Construction Introduction

13.4.4 Hochtief Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Hochtief Recent Development

13.5 Balfour Beatty

13.5.1 Balfour Beatty Company Details

13.5.2 Balfour Beatty Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Balfour Beatty Commercial Construction Introduction

13.5.4 Balfour Beatty Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Balfour Beatty Recent Development

13.6 Bouygues Construction

13.6.1 Bouygues Construction Company Details

13.6.2 Bouygues Construction Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Bouygues Construction Commercial Construction Introduction

13.6.4 Bouygues Construction Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Bouygues Construction Recent Development

13.7 Kiewit

13.7.1 Kiewit Company Details

13.7.2 Kiewit Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Kiewit Commercial Construction Introduction

13.7.4 Kiewit Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Kiewit Recent Development

13.8 Royal BAM Group

13.8.1 Royal BAM Group Company Details

13.8.2 Royal BAM Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Royal BAM Group Commercial Construction Introduction

13.8.4 Royal BAM Group Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Royal BAM Group Recent Development

13.9 Laing O'Rourke

13.9.1 Laing O'Rourke Company Details

13.9.2 Laing O'Rourke Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Laing O'Rourke Commercial Construction Introduction

13.9.4 Laing O'Rourke Revenue in Commercial Construction Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Laing O'Rourke Recent Developmen



