GK Manufacturing Signs Lease on 16,000 Square Foot CBD Mass Production Manufacturing & Co-packing Facility

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, CA, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESQUITE, NV Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS ) is proud to announce that its 51% controlled subsidiary, GK Manufacturing & Packaging, Inc. (“GKMP”) http://gkmanufacturinginc.com, has signed a lease on a 16,364 square foot building in Anaheim, CA. GKMP takes possession later in March­­­. “We are excited to move into a new and substantially larger facility that will be FDA Registered, ISO 9001 Compliant, CGMP Compliant, and Halal/Kosher Certified. The facility is a free-standing building with full HVAC systems, state-of-the-art security, and is capable of producing up to 12 million product units per month”, said Keith Hyatt, of GKMP. David Tobias, CEO of CBDS, added, “we are anxious to complete our move and ramp up our production for our existing customers and for the new customers we will be able to service in the larger facility.”

GKMP offers a full-service co-packing solution for CBD brands with in-house formulations and over 400 product SKUs, as well as label design, in-house printing, and in-house media (offering photo, video, and content creation).

GK Manufacturing has been formulating and manufacturing for more than a dozen years, specializing in unique and specialty products including topicals and beverages. White label services ranging from expert formulation and mixology to packaging and design, along with fulfillment including online orders, warehousing and drop-shipping, are all offered by GKMP. For information, visit the contact page at http://gkmanufacturinginc.com/

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. ("CBDS") is engaged in the licensing of cannabis-related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis-based products and services, operation of cannabis-related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS licenses the "hi" and "White Rabbit" brands, holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® ( https://prestodoctor.com ), GK Manufacturing and Packaging, Inc. ( http://gkmanufacturinginc.com ), Wild Earth Naturals® ( https://wildearthnaturals.com ), and iBudtender ( https://ibudtender.com ). The Company is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand ( https://virginmaryjanebrand.com ). In addition, CBDS seeks strategic partners for acquisition of operating companies, intellectual property and other assets which fit within the CBDS corporate vision.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company's success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Resized_Resized_20200304_105942 (1) GK MANUFACTURING & PACKING FACILITY GK MANUFACTURING & PACKING FACILITY

Corporate (702) 762-3123 Mailing Address: PO Box 1602, Mesquite, NV 89024 https://www.cannabissativainc.com">Corporate (702) 762-3123 Mailing Address: PO Box 1602, Mesquite, NV 89024 https://www.cannabissativainc.co

Resized_Resized_20200304_105942 (1) GK MANUFACTURING & PACKAGING FACILITY



