Global ISO Certification Market Report 2020-2026 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more..

A new market study, titled “Global ISO Certification Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO Certification Market

This report focuses on the global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ISO Certification development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Bureau Veritas

DNV GL AS (International Standards Certifications Global FZ)

SGS

Lloyd's Register Group Services

Intertek

The British Standards Institution

CERTIFICATION EUROPE

NQA

Lakshy Management Consultant

URS Holdings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ISO 9001:2015

ISO 27001-2013

ISO 22301: 2012

ISO/IEC 27032: 2012

ISO 14001: 2015

ISO Lead Auditor Training

Market segment by Application, split into

Information Technology

Metallurgy

Retail

Construction

Machinery and Equipment

Transportation, Storage and Communication

Chemical and Fiber

Aerospace

BPO

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global ISO Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the ISO Certification development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

