Beldara.com has opened its doors to the people of the Middle East.

DUBAI, UAE, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recent outbreaks of COVID-19 could not put a damper on B2B business in which Indian manufacturers can help the middle east people to gain business due to supply gaps. Technological advancements in the last several years have made e-commerce quite straightforward. Beldara is one of the most sought-after B2B platforms for businessmen to grow their business globally.As compared to other countries, India provides goods at cheaper rates with the best quality. Businessmen want a wholesome solution to process their deal in one go and Beldara supports them by providing relationship managers to guide them. Many people hesitate to make payments online, however, BeldaraPay eliminates this risk by providing impressive payment security. The complexity of logistics, which has always been the biggest concern in business, is eliminated by Beldara Ocean and Beldara Express. They play a crucial role by handling customs clearance and making it hassle-free. One of the biggest benefits of trading on Beldara is the assurance of high-quality products delivered right at your doorstep.Beldara started as an ecommerce platform by Pradeep Khandekar, to help buyers procure merchandise directly from manufacturers and wholesalers. Global wholesale trade becomes quite easy on Beldara, which is uniquely designed to help businessmen achieve new heights in their business goals. It continues to develop tools and services to help businesses do more and discover new opportunities by bringing safe payment solutions and logistics support. Beldara users deal in different product categories like handicrafts , textiles and apparel, food and beverages, stainless steel items , etc."Beldara.com has been working in India for local SME’s and MSME’s to participate in global markets including the middle east. We have seen a growing demand for a variety of products from India and with quality manufacturing across many categories, we want merchants to build in India and sell to the middle east people," said AL Nahiyan Gangani, VP - International business at Beldara.com.About Beldara: - Beldara is the fastest-growing India-based global B2B marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers worldwide. 5 million users from 127+ countries trade in 30+ product categories. Business traffic mostly comes from India, the USA, the UK, China, and the UAE. Trading may also be done through Beldara App, available on App Store and Google Play.For more information, visit www.beldara.com



