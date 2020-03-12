Speech by the Head of State of the Independent State of Samoa HIS HIGHNESS TUIMALEALIIFANO VAALETOA SUALAUVI II for the Presentation of Letters of Credence by the High Commissioner of the Republic of India to Samoa

SAMOA, March 12 - Excellency, It is my pleasure to welcome you to Samoa and to receive your Letters of Credence accrediting you as the High Commissioner of the Republic of India to the Independent State of Samoa, and I acknowledge the Letter of Recall for your predecessor.

I would kindly request that you convey to your President, the Government and people of India, the assurances of warmest greetings from Samoa and also my esteemed regards for continuing prosperity.

Excellency, I acknowledge with sincere gratitude the financial assistance and goodwill thoughts of support by your Government towards our national recovery operations for the measles epidemic. Our national health continues with its post-epidemic responses and recovery efforts, and are strengthened by the kindness of our development partners including India.

Excellency, The occasion of receiving your Letters of Credence here today, is an encouraging attribute of the growing relations, as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. Our shared identity within the Commonwealth, the United Nations and other international organizations have contributed to our lasting cooperation in the field of education, health, environment and technology.

Samoans continue to receive advanced and affordable medical treatment in India under the India-Samoa Health scheme. Our public service and private sector have benefited from capacity building courses under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The Tax Information Exchange Agreement between our two countries will soon be formalized and the India-Samoa Center for Excellence in the Information Technology that have been operational by the end of 2019, will be officially opened tomorrow. These are highlights as we pause to celebrate and reflect on our journey as bilateral development partners.

Excellency, I welcome the engagement of India to the region through the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Leaders Forum that allows the opportunity to understand national priorities from both sides. As a small island developing state, immediate global actions to combat the impacts of Climate Change remains a priority agenda for our Blue Pacific continent that Samoa shares with other island states.

The Indian diaspora in our communities is a prominent feature of our people to people links with many serving in our tourism industry, car dealership, restaurants, telecommunications, academia and others.

Excellency,

I congratulate you as the new High Commissioner of India to Samoa and I am confident that your appointment will yield more opportunities for both our people and Government. I wish you well for the remaining itinerary of your trip and a safe journey on your return.

May God Bless and welcome once again to Samoa.

Soifua ma ia manuia.