Samoa welcomes the new High Commissioner of India as both countries celebrate 50th Anniversary of Diplomatic ties.

SAMOA, March 12 - H. E. Mr Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi this morning presented his Letters of Credence to the Head of State, His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi II accrediting him as the High Commissioner of India to Samoa.

“Both countries enjoy warm and longstanding relationship founded on commonwealth heritage, shared values and development aspirations. It is my particular privilege to be presenting my credentials in the 50th year of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between India and Samoa. The fact that India was the second country to establish diplomatic relations with Samoa in June 1970 is a testament to the importance India has attached to this relationship from the beginning” said His Excellency.

The High Commissioner outlined that “India has been extending support to Samoa to meet its development objectives and through projects for socio-economic development. The flagship of India’s assistance is the Centre for Excellence in Information Technology which will be officially launch on Friday 13 March at the NUS. India’s ITEC (India Technical and Economic Cooperation) has been offering training opportunities to enhance capacity building of Samoa nationals in critical areas of its national development.

His Excellency stated that India attaches great importance to the region and the 3rd India Pacific Forum which will be held sometime this year reflects India’s bold commitment to the region. Prime Minister Modi announced during the meeting with the Pacific Island Leaders at the UN of a concessional line of credit of US$150 million and $1million to each Pacific Island country towards implementation of a high-impact development project of its choice.

Receiving the new High Commissioner, His Highness stated that it is an encouraging attribute of the growing relations between Samoa and India, as both countries 50th anniversary of our diplomatic ties. Our shared identity within the Commonwealth, the United Nations and other international organizations have contributed to our lasting cooperation in the field of education, health, environment and technology.

His Highness also conveyed to the High Commissioner, Samoa’s appreciation for the assistance from India to support our government’s national response operations during the measles epidemic. He acknowledged the India-Samoa Health scheme where Samoans continue to receive advanced and affordable medical treatment in India. Our public service and private sector have benefited from capacity building programmes such as the ITEC programme.

The Tax Information Exchange Agreement between our two countries which was also signed today by the Hon. Prime Minister who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs and the High Commissioner and the India-Samoa Centre for Excellence in the Information Technology that have been operational by the end of 2019 are highlights that needs to be celebrated and reflected on our journey as bilateral development partners.

His Highness also welcomes the engagement of India to the region through the India Pacific Islands Cooperation Leaders Forum that allows the opportunity to understand national priorities from both sides. As a small island developing state, immediate global actions to combat the impacts of Climate Change remains a priority agenda for our Blue Pacific continent that Samoa shares with other island states, said his Highness.

With the growing Indian Community in Samoa His Highness stated the importance of people to people links with many Indians serving in our tourism industry, car dealership, restaurants, telecommunications, academia and others.

His Highness congratulated Mr Pardeshi on his new appointment and hope for more opportunities for both our people and Government.

His Excellency resides in Wellington and he was accompanied by his wife and two officials from the Indian High Commission in Wellington.

Mr Pardeshi entered the Indian Foreign Service in 15 September 1991 after graduating with a Master of Arts in Sociology. He later became the Attache at the Ministry of External Affairs in January 1993 before departing for diplomatic posting in Mexico on June 1993. H has held several diplomatic posts in the following such as Bogota (1995-1998); Kathmandu (1998-2001); Switzerland (2004-2007); and Jakarta (2007-2010). In April 2016, he was appointed the Ambassador of India to Mexico until 2019 where he was accredited to New Zealand and Pacific. In 30th July 2019, Mr Pardeshi presented his credentials to the Governor General of New Zealand, Rt Hon. Dame Paytsy Reddy.

Thursday, 12th March 2020 Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade APIA

📸: Government of Samoa