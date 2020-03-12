Pet Insurance Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Pet Insurance Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Pet Insurance market will register a 14.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 6901 million by 2025, from $ 4085.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pet Insurance business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pet Insurance market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Pet Insurance value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Dog

Cat

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

• Petplan UK (Allianz)

• Direct Line Group

• Nationwide

• Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

• Hartville Group

• Trupanion

• Embrace

• Pethealth

• Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

• Petfirst

• Japan Animal Club

• Agria

• Anicom Holding

• PetSure

• ipet Insurance

• Petsecure

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pet Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Pet Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pet Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Pet Insurance Market

