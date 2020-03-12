Re-election of H. E. Mr. Gnassingbe, President of the Republic of Togo (Statement by Press Secretary OHTAKA Masato)

The Government of Japan congratulates H. E. Mr. Faure Essozimna GNASSINGBE on his official reelection as President of the Republic of Togo, as a result of the presidential election held on February 22, 2020.

The Government of Japan welcomes the consolidation of democracy in the Republic of Togo and hopes for further development and prosperity under the renewed leadership of President GNASSINGBE, as well as deepened relations between Japan and the Republic of Togo in the future.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.