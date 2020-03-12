Rental Cars UAE Announces New Branch Opening in Mall of Emirates, Dubai Marina

The new branch of Rental Cars UAE has been opened in Mall of Emirates to cater rent a car customers from Dubai Marina, JBR and JLT areas

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The presence of tourists and expats in UAE is extremely high, which makes the area not only a hot spot for tourism but also a gold-mine for a number of complimenting industries, including car rental services. With a presence that is made up of 88 percent expats, one of the highest rates in the world, in addition to the large number of business travelers regularly jetting to the Middle Eastern HQs, the car rental market has evolved to be one of the largest in the entire world.

In an effort to better serve individuals in the area, Rental Cars UAE has announced they are opening a new, cheap rent a car location in the Mall of Emirates.

At Rental Cars UAE, we have a huge inventory of car rental dubai deals, with more than 40,000 car options to choose from,” stated company representative Qarar Hasan. “With the opening of our new location in the Mall of Emirates, we are now in a position to better serve individuals in the areas of Dubai Marina and JLT.”

In addition to the new location, customers can take advantage of the website, where they can rent vehicles on a daily or monthly basis. The online chat window makes fixing mistakes or making changes simple, and rate checking is fast and convenient. With a large number of competitors in the rental car industry in UAE having a simple process and a huge selection is a must to stand out and be noticed.

“Our goal is to become the go-to rent a car dubai location,” continued Hasan. “We have put our entire fleet of vehicles online, and offer more than 100 locations to serve our customers. When it comes to renting a vehicle, you aren’t going to find a service with higher ratings or more options than us.”

Customers interested in car hire or comparing rates can visit the Rental Cars UAE website.

ABOUT RENTAL CARS UAE

Rental Cars UAE is a rental car service with more than 100 locations and an inventory made up of more than 40,000 vehicles. Dedicated to customer satisfaction, the company is actively working to expand offerings and locations to ensure everyone in the area receives the rental car options they want and need. The website is designed with the end user in mind, making it easy to search, compare and save on any car rental needed.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.