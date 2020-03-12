Hoyer Statement on the President’s Address to the Nation on the Coronavirus Pandemic

“Tonight, the President finally did what he should have done weeks ago: take this crisis seriously and address the nation about his Administration's strategy to deal with coronavirus. While he still failed to confront the hard truths of this challenge or answer important questions - including why officials still do not have enough testing kits and how he is going to address that shortage - President Trump at last shared steps he intends to take in the days and weeks ahead. “It is clear, however, that the steps he announced tonight are insufficient. More will need to be done to stop the spread of the virus and mitigate its effects on public health and our economy. Last week, Congress passed legislation to provide $8.3 billion in emergency aid to support the research and development of a vaccine and of therapeutic treatments for COVID-19, to help communities confront an outbreak, and to finance SBA loans to assist small businesses losing revenue as a result of this public health emergency. The House is preparing additional legislation to assist families directly affected by coronavirus, which I expect to consider on the House Floor tomorrow. There is broad agreement that additional action is necessary to slow the spread of the virus, and I hope the President and Congressional Republicans will join us in supporting this package.”