California-Based Non-Profit Seeks LA Public’s Help on World Water Day

WWFA Founder Kurt Dahlin during one of his many trips to Africa

Action needed because climate change is impacting our local and global water supply.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA, USA, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Nations estimates that 2.1 billion people live without safe water at home. Water Wells for Africa WWFA ), a Manhattan Beach non-profit, is actively changing this in Malawi, a country in southeastern Africa – and WWFA needs help from the public.On March 22, 2020, WWFA and local environmental non-profit Heal the Bay will celebrate World Water Day (WWD) to raise awareness about the desperate need for clean water locally and globally. The United Nations adopted World Water Day in 1992 as an international observance day. In addition to promoting water issues through WWD, the UN’s Agenda 2030 has 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which recognize that “ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth.” The UN’s DG number 6 aims to ensure availability and sustainable management of water for all by 2030.WWFA is asking residents in the Los Angeles area to take part in World Water Day in the following ways:• Sign the petition committing to flush the toilet one less time on March 22. There are 10 million residents in Los Angeles County. One less flush will save 10 million gallons of water.• Participate in the WWFA Water Walk. This local LA event takes place at Polliwog Park at 2:00PM on March 22, 2020. Participants can meet the parking lot at the end of Peck Ave. by the Begg swimming pool: 1402 North Peck Avenue Manhattan Beach California 90266 where Founder Kurt Dahlin will make a brief statement & be available for interviews. The event includes carrying a symbolic bucket of water a short distance. Heal the Bay scientists will be on site testing water quality and sharing information about water pollution and public health as well as promoting local sources of water. The public can participate and create fundraising pages at: www.wwfa.us/gofundme-walk • Purchase a T-shirt to make a donation to the WWFA. Or forego the T-shirt and just make a donation, which will go toward building water wells in four high-need villages in Malawi. Donations can be made quickly and easily online at: www.wwfa.us/donate-tshirt • WWFA and Heal the Bay agree: No one should get sick from a day at the beach or river so Heal the Bay created simple tools to inform the public about water quality. Check out Heal the Bay’s Beach Report Card at www.beachreportcard.org for the latest beach water quality grades in California. Visit Heal the Bay’s River Report Card to see water quality information for freshwater recreation areas in Los Angeles County at www.healthebay.org/riverreportcard . To learn more about Los Angeles’ unique water story, visit www.knowtheflow.la WWFA is putting the United Nations’ SDG 6 of ensuring availability and sustainable management of water for all into living action. In addition to installing water wells with the help of concerned citizens of the world, WWFA is increasing awareness of this issue. As the UN says on its website, “World Water Day is an international observance and an opportunity to learn more about water-related issues, be inspired to tell others, and take action to make a difference.” WWFA and its life-saving work offer just such inspiration.Since its founding in 1996, WWFA has installed 230 water wells in rural, hard-to-reach places in Malawi that provide the first clean water for over 230,000 people every day. WWFA intentionally goes where most other organizations can’t or won’t – difficult, remote, isolated areas. WWFA believes clean water is the first step out of poverty and has a goal of reaching 500 wells by 2030, which is the same target year for the UN’s attaining of their Sustainable Development Goals.WWFA has identified four villages in Malawi and verified their need to receive their first-ever water well. The non-profit organization is ready to give the residents clean, safe water, and with donations from the public it can make these four wells a reality. The villages identified are: Katolokoso, Mbendela-Ndunduma, Simon, and Willesi. A clean water well will be a life-changing improvement for the people of these communities.Founded in 1996, Water Wells for Africa, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit promoting rural African community development by providing sustainable water sources and reducing health risks associated with contaminated water.About Heal the BayHeal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit group dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds of California safe, healthy and clean. Since 1985 they have fulfilled their mission through science, advocacy, community outreach, and public education. Heal the Bay has created positive change in the environment by helping to pass legislation that reduces pollution, increases water recycling, and protects public health. They operate Heal the Bay Aquarium at the Santa Monica Pier, which has welcomed over 1 million visitors from all over the world, inspiring them to become better environmental stewards. To learn more about Heal the Bay, visit www.healthebay.org Photos and video available upon request.Media representatives are invited to contact Mike Mena to schedule interviews with WWFA Founder & President Kurt Dahlin and Heal the Bay Science & Policy Director Katherine Pease.For press information contact: Mike@ileanainternational.com or 310-913-0625.Water Wells For Africa general number (310-995-7079)###



