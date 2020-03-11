ML-TRUCK Takes on Heavy Lifting, HiVision™ and Virtual Reality with LOGLIFT™

/EIN News/ -- ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ML-TRUCK is taking on B.C.’s rails, recycling, and forests, and doing some high-tech heavy lifting. Effective immediately, the company will be carrying the entire range of LOGLIFT™ heavy-duty cranes and accessories from HIAB.

HIAB is a global leader in truck-mounted cranes – proven and tested in the harshest conditions in Canada and worldwide. One thing that has led to that position is its reputation for innovation. And one of the most exciting of those innovations is HiVision™ LOGLIFT, the first timber crane to be controlled by virtual reality (VR). As the driver turns their head, the VR headset gives the operator an impressive 270-degree field of vision. The operator can direct the crane from the passenger seat with comfort and safety and without the need for an extra crane cabin than can weigh up to 400 kilograms, dramatically increasing payload and profit, and substantially increasing driver safety.

“B.C.’s rail lines are critical for transporting goods and people, on heavy trains for long distances and light rails. B.C. is one of the leaders in recycling, an early-adopter of extended-producer responsibility (EPR), and one of the largest plastic bottle recyclers. And forestry is a vital part of the B.C. economy. Ensuring those important industries continue to grow and prosper requires a lot of heavy lifting and high performance. And no brand is better positioned to do that than LOGLIFT,” said Stirling Robertson, General Manager, ML-TRUCK Equipment Ltd.

LOGLIFT cranes come in a range of customizable solutions specifically designed to handle the unique needs of these specialized industries. These include SafetyPlus™, hydraulic pilot, a wireless scale, HiVis™ for the highest possible visibility, boom and capacity options, and many features designed for long-life and rugged durability. From full-length harvesting to the most delicate energy forestry and specialized railway logic, LOGLIFT cranes deliver efficiency, strength, precision, performance, rugged reliability, and maximum payload – without fail.

“The addition of the full LOGLIFT™ crane range is a tremendous addition to our offerings in B.C.,” said Robertson. "These cranes are the epitome of smart controls, smart ideas and next-generation technology. They expand our ability to meet the growing high-tech needs of some of B.C.’s largest industry sectors, and help us to be growing right there alongside them.”

About ML-TRUCK

ML-TRUCK is BC’s authorized dealer for Canada’s #1 truck-mounted equipment brands: HIAB articulating cranes, Moffett forklifts, and Multilft hooklifts, and now the HIAB family of LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and railway cranes. The company is a partnership between Atlas Polar, Canada’s #1 truck- mounted sales and service network, and MasonLift, B.C.’s industry leader in equipment parts and service – together, established in Canada for over 150 years. ML-TRUCK provides sales and service through locations spanning the province, as well as through MultiLift’s extensive mobile fleet service. For more information, please visit www.mltruckequipment.com

Contact ML-Truck Equipment Ltd.

Stirling Robertson, 604 425 3505, srobertson@mltruckequipment.com







