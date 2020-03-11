UNCF Statement about the 2020 New Orleans UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After consultation with key supporters, donors and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has decided out of an abundance of caution to move the date of the upcoming New Orleans UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball that was scheduled for Saturday, March 14. Public health concerns must take precedent right now. The new date for the UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball will be forthcoming.

UNCF conducts major fundraising balls and galas nationally and throughout the year as a means to provide critical support to deserving college students and to UNCF’s 37 member private historically black college and universities (HBCUs).

The New Orleans UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball is a private event funded by UNCF donors and sponsors, and is hosted by Mayor Cantrell, with whom we have a great relationship and sincerely appreciate her ardent support. However, UNCF understands the concerns around the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and respectfully wishes to keep everyone safe until this public health crisis can be resolved.

For 76 years, UNCF has helped more than half a million students attend college, but every day we must turn away nine out of 10 students due to lack of funding. Our HBCUs, like Xavier and Dillard universities, both located in New Orleans, and the students they serve depend on UNCF’s support through events such as the Mayor’s Masked Ball.

We thank the greater New Orleans community for the continued support of the work and mission of UNCF.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than $100 million via almost 400 programs annually, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.

