Domopalooza LIVE & On-Demand Welcomes Pep Boys Service CEO

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO), provider of the Domo Business Cloud, announced that Pep Boys Service CEO Brian Kaner will join the Domopalooza LIVE & On-Demand 2020 general session to share how they are modernizing and mobilizing a century-old national automotive aftermarket chain with the Domo Business Cloud.



“Moving fast with great data builds great companies in the cloud era,” said Josh James, founder and CEO of Domo. “We’re honored to go behind the scenes with Pep Boys as they share their story of how Domo is helping them do just that and how the company is driving a more empowered organization as it enters its second century of doing business.”

Domopalooza LIVE & On-Demand, a 100% online event, is for any business executive, data professional or IT leader looking for inspiration to modernize business processes and deliver high-value data to their teams, in record time, that’s orders of magnitude easier to use. Attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and their peers through keynote presentations, behind-the-scenes customer stories, break-through product announcements, as well as on-demand sessions by speakers at ESPN, Ford Direct, NBC News Digital, La-Z-Boy, Uber and more.

“The Domo platform provides a single source of truth and transparency to key performance indicators that drive our growing business,” said Brian Kaner, CEO - Service of Pep Boys.

To learn more about how Pep Boys and other successful organizations are using data and Domo to go fast, go big and go bold, register for free through the Domopalooza event page .

