Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- Company Reports Full-Year Revenue of $39 million and Continued Profitability

LINDON, Utah, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") which creates, installs and services burner management solutions in the oil and gas industry, today reported financial results for its full fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. A conference call will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Full year Fiscal 2019 Summary

  • Recognized revenue of $39.0 million

  • Realized gross profit of $19.5 million or 50.1% of total revenues

  • Net income of $2.0 million or $0.04 per diluted share,

  • Repurchased 1,636,878 shares of Profire stock for $2.7 million

  • Cash and liquid investments of $18.6 million and remained debt-free

Fourth Quarter Summary

  • Recognized revenue of $8.1 million

  • Realized gross profit of $3.4 million or 42% of total revenues

  • Net loss of $1.55 million or ($0.03) per share,

  • Repurchased shares 269,491 shares of Profire stock for $494,000

“I am pleased with the accomplishments we are making internally as a company and with the strength of our financial position given the current market conditions. The 2019 achievements include the completion and integration of a pair of acquisitions, receiving functional safety certification for our new PF2200 burner management system, and initiating commercial sales of this new product line,” said Brenton Hatch, Chairman and CEO of Profire Energy.

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues for the period equaled $39.0 million, a 14.5% decrease over the prior year. This decrease was primarily driven by negative macro industry trends including a 13% drop in the average oil price and onshore rig count during the same period.

Gross profit was $19.5 million which was down from $22.9 million last year. Gross margin was 50.1% of total revenues, compared to 50.2% of revenues in the prior year. The typical fluctuations of gross profit margin are driven by changes in product mix and changes in inventory and warranty reserves.

Total operating expenses were $16.4 million, a 10% increase from the previous year. This increase is primarily due to an increase in employee costs mostly driven by M&A activity, certifications and development costs for the PF2200 product line, and an impairment charge for our chemical management patent.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 3%, R&D increased 38% and depreciation and amortization increased 95%.  The increase in R&D was from ongoing investments in product development while the increase in depreciation and amortization was due to M&A activity and patent impairment.

Net income was $2.0 million or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $6.1 million or $0.12 per diluted share last year. Net income was impacted by two one-off items which included the additional CMS product and patent write downs and a derecognition of tax loss carry-forwards in Canada. Without these items, net income and earnings per share would have been significantly higher.

Cash and liquid investments totaled $18.6 million at December 31, 2019 compared to $22.6 million at the end of 2018, and the Company continues to operate debt-free. This decrease is primarily related to $4.4 million spent on the two acquisitions and $4.7 million spent on a new facility in Canada. Additionally, the Company continued the stock repurchase program with a repurchase of 1,636,878 shares, or $2.7 million of Profire stock during the full year.

Management Commentary

“We continue to realize cross-selling opportunities from Millstream products and through Midflow services, and are adjusting our sales efforts in those areas that present the greatest potential, including expanding our geographic reach,” stated Mr. Hatch. “We believe we are well-positioned financially to manage current market conditions, and will maintain our level of prudence regarding strategic investment opportunities.”  

“Despite the industry headwinds we faced in 2019, we were able to fund a large portion of our strategic investments through cash flows from operations,” explained Ryan Oviatt, CFO of Profire Energy. “We remain debt-free and hold significant cash reserves. Our strong balance sheet position continues to provide us flexibility in times of volatility and uncertainty.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, March 12, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-705-6003
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6725
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link:
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=138279. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will
register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call,
please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 4:00 p.m. ET on the same
day through March 26, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13699646
 

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s, the Company’s plans to make internal investments, and the availability of Company resources to make beneficial investments in 2020 and beyond. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets
    As of
ASSETS   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 7,358,856     $ 10,101,932  
Short-term investments (note 2)   1,222,053     961,256  
Short-term investments - other (note 2)   2,600,000     3,596,484  
Accounts receivable, net   5,597,701     6,885,296  
Inventories, net (note 3)   9,571,807     9,659,571  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,672,422     473,726  
Income tax receivable   77,385     173,124  
Total Current Assets   28,100,224     31,851,389  
         
LONG-TERM ASSETS        
Net deferred tax asset       85,092  
Long-term investments (note 2)   7,399,963     7,978,380  
Financing right-of-use asset   107,991      
Property and equipment, net (note 4)   12,071,019     8,020,462  
Intangible assets, net (note 5)   1,989,782     429,956  
Goodwill (note 5)   2,579,381     997,701  
Total Long-Term Assets   24,148,136     17,511,591  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 52,248,360     $ 49,362,980  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable   $ 2,633,520     $ 1,177,985  
Accrued liabilities   2,089,391     1,756,945  
Current financing lease liability (note 7)   59,376      
Income taxes payable   403,092     1,172,191  
Total Current Liabilities   5,185,379     4,107,121  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES        
Net deferred income tax liability   439,275      
Long-term financing lease liability (note 7)   52,120      
TOTAL LIABILITIES   5,676,774     4,107,121  
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 8)        
Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized:  no shares issued or outstanding        
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 50,824,355 issued and 47,411,977 outstanding at December 31, 2019, and 49,707,805 issued and 47,932,305 outstanding at December 31, 2018   50,824     49,708  
Treasury stock, at cost   (5,353,019 )   (2,609,485 )
Additional paid-in capital   29,584,172     28,027,742  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,415,460 )   (2,895,683 )
Retained earnings   24,705,069     22,683,577  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   46,571,586     45,255,859  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 52,248,360     $ 49,362,980  

            These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and accompanying footnotes.


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
    For the Year Ended
December 31, 2019		   For the Year Ended
December 31, 2018
REVENUES (note 10)        
Sales of goods, net   $ 36,208,153     $ 42,870,050  
Sales of services, net   2,773,160     2,744,485  
Total Revenues   38,981,313     45,614,535  
         
COST OF SALES        
Cost of goods sold-product   17,587,664     20,789,229  
Cost of goods sold-services   1,865,290     1,924,126  
Total Cost of Goods Sold   19,452,954     22,713,355  
         
GROSS PROFIT   19,528,359     22,901,180  
         
OPERATING EXPENSES        
General and administrative expenses   13,454,195     13,029,228  
Research and development   1,933,112     1,397,440  
Depreciation and amortization expense   976,652     500,554  
Total Operating Expenses   16,363,959     14,927,222  
         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   3,164,400     7,973,958  
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)        
Gain on sale of fixed assets   114,641     129,989  
Other income (expense)   5,044     (7,414 )
Interest income   283,476     501,429  
Total Other Income   403,161     624,004  
         
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   3,567,561     8,597,962  
         
INCOME TAX EXPENSE (note 12)   1,546,069     2,517,200  
         
NET INCOME   $ 2,021,492     $ 6,080,762  
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)        
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)   $ 335,695     $ (660,190 )
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments   144,528     (35,031 )
Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)   480,223     (695,221 )
         
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME   $ 2,501,715     $ 5,385,541  
         
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (note 13)   $ 0.04     $ 0.13  
FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (note 13)

 		   $ 0.04     $ 0.12  
BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING   47,490,937     48,471,011  
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING   48,133,749     49,222,353  

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and accompanying footnotes.


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
    For the Year Ended
December 31, 2019		   For the Year Ended
December 31, 2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES        
Net income   $ 2,021,492     $ 6,080,762  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization expense   1,467,007     896,681  
Gain on sale of fixed assets   (114,641 )   (117,693 )
Bad debt expense   315,256     186,882  
Stock awards issued for services   390,826     1,059,000  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   1,965,207     911,981  
Income taxes receivable/payable   (665,649 )   71,397  
Inventories   1,630,632     (3,417,671 )
Prepaid expenses   (1,184,385 )   (14,301 )
Deferred tax asset/liability   524,367     (12,275 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   1,363,090     (92,207 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities   7,713,202     5,552,556  
         
INVESTING ACTIVITIES        
Proceeds from sale of equipment   116,785     219,063  
Sale of investments   1,494,568     140,356  
Purchase of fixed assets   (4,664,619 )   (1,927,906 )
Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired   (4,384,175 )    
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities   (7,437,441 )   (1,568,487 )
         
FINANCING ACTIVITIES        
Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability   (242,497 )   (737,024 )
Cash received in exercise of stock options   9,356     174,002  
Purchase of treasury stock   (2,743,534 )   (4,670,134 )
Principal paid towards lease liability   (73,628 )    
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities   (3,050,303 )   (5,233,156 )
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   31,466     (94,780 )
         
NET DECREASE IN CASH   (2,743,076 )   (1,343,867 )
CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD   10,101,932     11,445,799  
         
CASH AT END OF PERIOD   $ 7,358,856     $ 10,101,932  
         
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
         
CASH PAID FOR:        
Interest   $ 6,497     $  
Income taxes   $ 1,793,281     $ 2,163,826  
NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Issuance of common stock - Midflow acquisition   $ 1,020,000     $  

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-K and accompanying footnotes.

