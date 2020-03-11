Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of FGL Holdings, Forescout Technologies, Inc., and Franklin Financial Network, Inc. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FG to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for $12.50 per share.

If you are an FGL Holdings investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSCT to Advent International for $33.00 per share.

If you are an FSCT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE:FSB)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSB to FB Financial Corporation.

If you are a FSB investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Lifshitz & Miller announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC. Pursuant to the agreement, WLTW shareholders will receive 1.08 shares of Aon common stock for each WLTW share they own.

If you are an WLTW investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.



ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz & Miller LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz & Miller LLP, 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz & Miller LLP

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: info@jlclasslaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.