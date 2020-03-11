TILRAY, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Tilray, Inc. 

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MAY 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased Tilray, Inc. ("Tilray" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: TLRY) securities between January 15, 2019 and March 2, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On March 2, 2020 Tilray announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. For the year, the Company reported a net loss of $321.2 million, compared to a net loss of $67.7 million the previous year. Moreover, Tilray “recorded non-cash charges of $112.1 million related to impairment of the Authentic Brands Group LLC (‘ABG’) agreement as well as $68.6 million in inventory reserves.”



On this news, the Company’s share price fell $2.33, or over 15%, to close at $13.02 per share on March 3, 2020, thereby injuring investors.



The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that the purported advantages of the ABG Agreement were significantly overstated;



that the underperformance of the ABG Agreement would foreseeably have a significant impact on the Company’s financial results; and



as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

