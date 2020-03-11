Stemline Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: STML), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oncology therapeutics, today announced that the company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results and other business highlights.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-367-2403 (domestic) or 1-334-777-6978 (international) and referring to conference ID 7728185. The webcast can be accessed via the company’s website ( www.stemline.com ), at the bottom of the “Investors & Media” section in the “News & Events” page, and will be available live and for replay shortly after the event.

About ELZONRIS®

ELZONRIS® (tagraxofusp), a targeted therapy directed to CD123, is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, two years or older, with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). For full prescribing information in the U.S., visit www.ELZONRIS.com . In Europe, a marketing authorization application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

ELZONRIS is also being evaluated in additional clinical trials in other CD123+ indications, including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), myelofibrosis (MF), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and others are planned including a CD123+ all-comers trial.

About BPDCN

BPDCN, formerly blastic NK-cell lymphoma, is an aggressive hematologic malignancy, often with cutaneous manifestations, with historically poor outcomes. BPDCN typically presents in the bone marrow and/or skin and may also involve lymph nodes and viscera. The BPDCN cell of origin is the plasmacytoid dendritic cell (pDC) precursor. The diagnosis of BPDCN is based on the immunophenotypic diagnostic triad of CD123, CD4, and CD56, as well as other markers. The World Health Organization (WHO) termed this disease “BPDCN” in 2008; previous names included blastic NK cell lymphoma and agranular CD4+/CD56+ hematodermic neoplasm. For more information, please visit the BPDCN disease awareness website at www.bpdcninfo.com .

About CD123

CD123 is a cell surface target expressed on a wide range of malignancies including blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN), certain myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML) and myelofibrosis (MF), acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (and potentially enriched in certain AML subsets), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). CD123 has also been reported on multiple myeloma (MM), acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL), hairy cell leukemia (HCL), Hodgkin’s lymphoma (HL), and certain Non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL). In addition, CD123+ cells have been detected in the tumor microenvironment of several solid tumors as well as in certain autoimmune disorders including cutaneous lupus and scleroderma.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oncology therapeutics. ELZONRIS® (tagraxofusp), a targeted therapy directed to CD123, is FDA-approved and commercially available in the U.S. for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients, two years and older, with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). In Europe, a marketing authorization application (MAA) is under review by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). ELZONRIS is also being evaluated in clinical trials in additional indications including chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), myelofibrosis (MF) acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and additional trials and indications are planned. Additional pipeline candidates include: felezonexor (SL-801) (XPO1 inhibitor; Phase 1 in advanced solid tumor patients ongoing) and SL-1001 (RET kinase inhibitor, IND-enabling studies ongoing). For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.stemline.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially include: the success of our U.S. launch and commercialization; the success of our MAA submission to the EMA and potential launch in Europe; the success and timing of our clinical trials and preclinical studies for our product and product candidates, including ELZONRIS in additional indications and our other pipeline candidates, including site initiation, institutional review board approval, scientific review committee approval, patient accrual, safety, tolerability and efficacy data observed, and input from regulatory authorities including the risk that the FDA, EMA, or other ex-U.S. national drug authority ultimately does not agree with our data, find our data supportive of approval, or approve any of our product candidates; the possibility that results of clinical trials are not predictive of safety and efficacy results of our product candidates in broader patient populations or of our products if approved; our plans to develop and commercialize our product candidates, including, but not limited to delays in arranging satisfactory manufacturing capabilities and establishing commercial infrastructure for ELZONRIS; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; the risk that estimates regarding the number of patients with the diseases that our product and product candidates may treat are inaccurate; inadequate market penetration of our products; our products not gaining acceptance among patients (and providers or third party payors) for certain indications (due to cost or otherwise); the risk that third party payors (including governmental agencies) will not reimburse for the use of ELZONRIS at acceptable rates or at all; the company’s ability to produce, maintain or increase sales of ELZONRIS; the company’s ability to develop and/or commercialize ELZONRIS; the adequacy of our pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting processes; our available cash and investments; our ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for our product and product candidates; delays, interruptions, or failures in the manufacture and supply of our product and product candidates; the performance of third-party businesses, including, but not limited to, manufacturers, clinical research organizations, clinical trial sponsors and clinical trial investigators; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc.

750 Lexington Avenue

Eleventh Floor

New York, NY 10022

Tel: 646-502-2307

Email: investorrelations@stemline.com



