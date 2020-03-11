When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 11, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 11, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg and milk Company Name: Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Zucchini Spiral Pesto Side Dish Kit

Company Announcement

Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC has initiated a voluntary product recall of its 11oz “Zucchini Spiral Pesto Side Dish Kit” with run number code 1196272F; Use By date of 03/20/2020 due to a product mislabeling which did not declare the allergens of egg and milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to these allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

This product was processed by Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC and distributed under the Pero Family Farms Label in Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. It is packaged in a flexible clear plastic container with labeling on the top and bottom. The product run number code and use by date can be found on the front bottom right hand corner of the package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. Consumers who may have purchased this product are urged to return the product back to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard this product.

Should you have any further questions regarding the contents of this communication, please contact Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC at 561-498-5771 from (8 am-5pm M-F EST) and ask to speak with The Recall Specialist.

We thank you for your prompt cooperation in this important matter.