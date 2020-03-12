RetailNext Announces Monthly Reporting for Retail Stores in the EMEA Region

Retail Performance Pulse Delivers Aggregated Store Performance Data for Advanced Benchmarking and Reporting

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert and market leader in smart store retail analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, today announced it would expand its monthly reporting of store performance metrics to include physical stores in the European, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The RetailNext EMEA Retail Performance Pulse will complement RetailNext’s Retail Performance Pulse for the United States, published monthly since 2014.“I’m excited to announce the much-anticipated publication of the Retail Performance Pulse for the EMEA region,” said Lauren Bitar , head of retail consulting at RetailNext. “For the first time, this report delivers aggregated performance metrics of stores in the expansive EMEA region, and its data allows retailers to benchmark their particular monthly performance against what happened across the industry as a whole.”Available monthly at the RetailNext website, the EMEA Retail Performance Pulse reports store performance metrics as a percentage change year-over-year for the month, based on the retail industry’s 4-5-4 calendar. Performance metrics include sales, shopper traffic, conversion, average transaction value, shopper yield/sales per shopper, transactions and percentage of returns. In addition to overall monthly performance, the EMEA Retail Performance Pulse provides detailed breakouts on high and low days of the retailing month, weekly performance indicators and regional breakouts. Data is aggregated from stores on the RetailNext smart store analytics platform, and encompasses brands across a wide variety of retail segments, with both mall-based and standalone stores. The EMEA Retail Performance Pulse notably excludes automobiles and petroleum sales.“As consumers worldwide have adopted connected shopping journeys,” continued Bitar, “it’s become critical for retailers to design and deliver seamless, branded shopping experiences across all possible shopper touchpoints, both digital and physical. Brick-and-mortar stores are critical components of today’s modern retail enterprise, and the monthly Performance Pulse is yet another essential data point to help brands manage their businesses around the values and needs of shoppers everywhere.”About RetailNextThe first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.More than 500 retailers in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Learn more at www.retailnext.net ###



