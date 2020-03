Algernon Announces Exercise of Warrants and Broker Warrants

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company is pleased to announce the issuance of 5,882,400 common shares upon the exercise of common share purchase warrants for proceeds to the Company of $705,888. The Company has also issued 1,200,000 units pursuant to the exercise of broker warrants, with each unit consisting of one common share and one warrant exercisable for a common share at the exercise price of $0.12 per share, for proceeds to the Company of $102,000.

“This additional capital will be allocated to our quickly developing plans for human trials of NP-120 (Ifenprodil) for COVID-19,” said Christopher J. Moreau CEO of Algernon Pharmaceuticals.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Algernon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing its lead compounds for non–alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), chronic kidney disease (CKD) inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic cough.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

604.398.4175 ext 701

info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com

