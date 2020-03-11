Generex Ii-Key Technology for Development of COVID-19 Vaccine Featured in Media

Highlights Expertise of Dr. Eric von Hofe and Value of the NuGenerex Immune-Oncology Vaccine Platform

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT), and its subsidiary, NuGenerex Immune-Oncology (NGIO), have been featured in several news outlets and on a podcast regarding its Ii-Key vaccine platform and its development of a COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine.



A Biocompare article titled “Coronavirus Vaccine Development Barrels Ahead” provides a Q&A with Dr. Eric von Hofe, NGIO Chief Scientific Officer, discussing the Ii-Key platform and its potential advantages: https://www.biocompare.com/Editorial-Articles/561652-Coronavirus-Vaccine-Development-Barrels-Ahead/

A WIRED article titled "Everything You Need to Know About Coronavirus Vaccines” mentions Generex as a candidate developing a vaccine for the coronavirus: https://www.wired.com/story/everything-you-need-to-know-about-coronavirus-vaccines/

In a Pharm Exec podcast, Dr. von Hofe discusses the coronavirus outbreak and vaccine candidates in development, including efforts by NGIO: http://www.pharmexec.com/episode-51-combating-coronavirus

A South Florida Business Journal article titled “South Florida biotech secures funding to research coronavirus vaccine” discusses a contract with Beijing Zhonghua Investment Fund Management Co. for Generex’s Ii-Key technology: https://www.bizjournals.com/southflorida/news/2020/03/04/generex-biotech-researches-coronavirus-vaccine.html

A Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News article titled “How to Conquer Coronavirus: Top 35 Treatments in Development” includes Generex: https://www.genengnews.com/a-lists/how-to-conquer-coronavirus-top-35-treatments-in-development/

A MedCity News article titled “Experts see cause for optimism in efforts to develop drugs, vaccines for coronavirus” interviews Dr. von Hofe about the benefits of the company’s technology for vaccine development: https://medcitynews.com/2020/02/experts-see-cause-for-optimism-in-efforts-to-develop-drugs-vaccines-for-coronavirus/

The articles at the links above are provided for informational purposes only. Generex is not responsible for the content of the linked articles.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

