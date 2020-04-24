Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Offers a Navy Veteran-Shipyard Worker with Mesothelioma in Massachusetts Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get an Assessment of Compensation

"Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste know what they are doing, they are thorough, and they are passionate about making sure their clients receive the best compensation results.” — Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center

BOSTON , MASSACHUSETTS , USA, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a Navy Veteran, shipyard worker or maritime worker with mesothelioma in Massachusetts or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste has been assisting Navy Veterans, shipyard worker and maritime workers with mesothelioma for decades and his advice to a person like this or their family will be more insightful and factual than a 'free' generic booklet about mesothelioma. Mesothelioma compensation is a one-shot deal. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues make sure their clients receive the best possible compensation results. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We have been assisting Navy Veterans, shipyard workers and maritime workers with mesothelioma for over a decade. We have been through losing a loved one to mesothelioma and we know how vital it is to hire a lawyer-law firm that knows what they are doing. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste know what they are doing, they are thorough, and they are passionate about making certain their clients receive the best possible compensation results. If you have mesothelioma or this is your loved one-please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst." https://Massachusetts.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Massachusetts and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Massachusetts.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Massachusetts the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* The Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center in Boston for their cutting-edge mesothelioma treatment options. https://www.brighamandwomens.org

* Boston, Massachusetts, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center: https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer/

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including Boston, Lowell, New Bedford, Worcester, Springfield, or Cambridge. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.



