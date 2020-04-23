Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Power Plant Worker with Mesothelioma in Pennsylvania To Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a House Call and Better Compensation

"Call us for 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We are certain Erik Karst will be able answer your questions about mesothelioma compensation.” — Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center

PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a current or former power plant worker in Pennsylvania who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma to call us at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We are certain Erik Karst will be able answer your questions about mesothelioma compensation. The reason this service is invaluable is Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys. He is not a car accident attorney---all he does is mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer compensation claims nationwide-and he makes no obligation visits anywhere in Pennsylvania. Compensation for a power plant worker in Pennsylvania with mesothelioma could exceed a million dollars.

"We are terrified that a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma will impulsively hire the first lawyer they talk to-because the lawyer will all tell a person with mesothelioma or their family---they are the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyer-regardless if this statement is true or not. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma and serious asbestos illnesses for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Rather than offering a 'free' booklet, or overnight package the Mesothelioma Victims Center offers a free vital service they call the 'list' for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania and nationwide:

* “We will assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma document how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. We call this service the ‘list’ and it is this information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim as we would like to discuss at 800-714-0303.” https://Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer are available throughout the state of Pennsylvania including communities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, or Bethlehem. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Pennsylvania we strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/about.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute: http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, insulators, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



