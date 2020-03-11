Food Lion Feeds to Help Provide 1 Million Meals to Families in Need Through Specially-Marked Bagged Oranges

For Every Bag Purchased In-Store March 11 through March 31, Food Lion Feeds Will Help Provide Five Meals* to Feeding America® member food banks

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion is once again partnering with its customers to help end hunger. For every bag of specially-marked Food Lion oranges purchased in-store beginning today, March 11, Food Lion Feeds will donate five meals* to Feeding America® member food banks. In 2019, the bagged orange campaign helped to provide one million meals to families and their neighbors in need across Food Lion’s 10-state footprint.

The bags will maintain an MVP sale price of $2.99 throughout the campaign. The number of meals donated to each food bank will be based on the number of participating bagged oranges sold in each food bank’s service area.

“At Food Lion, we know that far too many of our neighbors in the towns and cities we serve are food-insecure, including more than five million seniors across the country,” said Emma Inman, director of external communications at Food Lion. “Our orange bag campaign is one of the many ways that our customers can help to nourish our neighbors in need and set them up for success.”

Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has made a commitment to provide 1 billion more meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025.

For more information on Food Lion Feeds, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Through the orange bag campaign, $0.50 (monetary equivalent of 5 meals) from each bag purchase will be donated to Feeding America and member food banks. Food Lion guarantees a minimum donation of $100,000 (monetary equivalent of 1 million meals) from March 11 – 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds .

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 1 billion meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2025. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com .

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org , find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter .

Food Lion Feeds Bagged Orange Campaign The Food Lion Feeds Orange Bag Campaign runs from March 11-March 31, 2020.



