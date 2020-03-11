Fast Company Names Pittsburgh International Airport One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittsburgh International Airport continues to redefine what it means to be an airport.

On Tuesday, Fast Company named Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies.

The honor is given to businesses making the most profound impact on their industry and culture, while also showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

“For us, innovation is more than technology,” said Christina Cassotis, CEO of the Allegheny County Airport Authority, which owns and operates Pittsburgh International Airport. “It’s how we work with our airline partners, it’s how we work with each other and how we work to improve the passenger experience. In short, innovation is in our DNA, and this honor is not just a recognition, it’s a validation of all of that.”

Examples of PIT’s innovative efforts include:

Beyond what travelers see, airport officials have announced plans to become the first major U.S. airport powered entirely by a microgrid. Additionally, last fall, PIT debuted Neighborhood 91, the world’s first end-to-end additive manufacturing production campus.

“Pittsburgh International Airport is an economic engine for our entire region. It’s not just facilitating growth and innovation, it’s driving it,” said Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. "The Pittsburgh region has always been known for innovation and advancement and I’m thrilled to see the airport recognized for its important achievements in those spaces from a leading publication like Fast Company.”

Learn more about why Fast Company named Pittsburgh International Airport one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies here.

