Media Advisory: Ford and Trudeau governments urged to protect workers to contain COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health professionals will hold a joint press conference with community leaders and workers’ rights advocates at Queen’s Park on Thursday, March 12 at 9:00 AM to call on the provincial and federal governments to make urgent changes to sick leave and Employment Insurance (EI) policies, as confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada reach nearly 100.



The measures announced earlier today by the federal government are welcome, but not nearly enough for workers in precarious employment. Meanwhile, the Ontario government has yet to make any announcement as to how they will facilitate workers' financial ability to follow the advice of medical professionals.

To prevent further spread of COVID-19, public health officials have been telling people with symptoms to stay home and isolate themselves. But in the absence of legislated paid sick days and due to barriers in accessing EI, a 14-day quarantine is not financially possible for most workers in low-wage sectors. As a result, many hospitality, food service, cleaning, tourism and health care workers are under immense pressure to continue going to work even when sick.

The viral outbreak has already taken a toll on members of the Chinese and Iranian community. In addition to being targeted by racist xenophobia, many workers in these communities have lost jobs and income, seen significant cuts to their hours and have been pushed into poverty as a result of COVID-19.

At Thursday’s press conference, community and health leaders will unveil a list of demands for comprehensive government action to support people impacted, through this health crisis.

What: Press conference and interview availability

Where: Queen’s Park Media Studio, Ontario Legislature

When: Thursday, March 12, 2020 9:00 AM

Speakers: Dr. Edward Xie, Emergency Physician; Carolina Jimenez, Registered Nurse and Coordinator of the Decent Work & Health Network; Laurel Ritchie, Co-Chair of the EI Working Group of the Good Jobs for All Coalition; Saman Tabasinejad, Policy Chair of the Iranian Canadian Congress; Justin Kong, Executive Director of the Chinese Canadian National Council Toronto; and workers from different sectors affected by the spread of COVID-19.

For more info and to arrange an interview contact:

Carolina Jimenez

Coordinator, Decent Work & Health Network

info@decentworkandhealth.org | 343-363-5867



