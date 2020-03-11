Innovative High-Tech, Healthcare Marketer Bill Taylor Joins Chief Outsiders’ Team of Fractional Chief Marketing Officers

Taylor has spurred massive revenue growth for businesses in telecom, information technology, life science and healthcare verticals

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, MI, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his 30-plus years as a senior marketing leader, Bill Taylor has implemented marketing strategies for a cadre of businesses that resulted in significant gains into and through the sales funnel – and on the bottom line. Now, Taylor is ready to help build a marketing and sales engine for the SMB and mid-market business clients of Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading “Executives-as-a-Service” company of fractional chief marketers. Taylor is available for immediate engagements by companies that wish to accelerate their go-to-market strategies by employing a fractional Chief Marketing Officer.

In a recent example of his holistic approach to marketing leadership, Taylor grew the sales pipeline by 48 percent and achieved 40 percent booking growth at Llamasoft. During his tenure, Taylor restructured the marketing team to focus on global markets at LLamasoft, and led a company rebranding effort that resulted in new mission and positioning statements, updated messaging, and refreshed brand identity.

In an earlier career triumph, Taylor drove 20 percent license growth, a 150 percent increase in average deal size and increased penetration in priority segments while developing a 3-year strategy and annual plans for tech behemoth IBM.

“Bill applies his passion for technology to helping technology CEOs achieve profitable, sustainable growth,” said David Vroom, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders’ Midwest Team. “Bill is known as a team builder, effective at attracting, developing and retaining high-performing marketing, sales and business development talent.”

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

