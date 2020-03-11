Garden City Ophthalmologist, Dr. Mark R. Fleckner MD, Celebrates 20 Years in Business

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mark R. Fleckner of Garden City is celebrating 20 years in business. The Long Island-based ophthalmologist specializes in treating vitreoretinal diseases, including diabetic retinopathy, retinal tears and detachment, macular holes, and macular degeneration. In the past two decades, he has treated hundreds of patients and helped countless New Yorkers preserve or regain their sight.Before starting his practice, Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner completed his bachelor’s degree in economics at Duke University in 1989. He then attended medical school at Tufts University School of Medicine, earning his M.D. in 1993. Afterward, he completed his ophthalmology residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry in New Jersey in 1997. He completed his surgical vitreoretinal fellowship at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, a teaching hospital affiliated with Harvard Medical School.Just as education has been such a vital part of Garden City Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner ’s life and preparation for practice, it is also a key element of his treatment strategy. He and his team strive to educate patients about their conditions, as well as measures they can take to improve their eye health. The practice also ensures all patients are well-informed about their treatment options and the procedures performed.In 2016 and 2017, Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information firm, named Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner a “Top Doctor.” The company acts as a guidepost for consumers helping them to select trustworthy and experienced doctors. Newsday also named Dr. Mark Fleckner one of the “Top Doctors on Long Island.” In addition, he was included in MSP Communications’ directory of outstanding physicians, “New York Super Doctors.”Not only is Garden City Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner recognized by some of the state’s most prestigious communications companies and publications, but he is also respected by his patients. He has earned the titles of “Patients’ Choice” and “Compassionate Doctor” in online patient reviews via a third-party publisher. The publisher notes that these titles are given to those physicians with exceptional overall and bedside manner scores."I had a problem that threatened my sight. At first, I thought I just needed new glasses, but it was much more serious. Thank goodness I went to see Dr. Fleckner,” writes patient D.L. Massapequa. “Thanks to his diagnosis and treatment, I'm now doing very well. I'm an artist and was able to get back to painting."Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner MD operates his practice along with Dr. N. Gila Zilkha, a fellow board-certified ophthalmologist. The team has two offices in Fresh Meadows and Garden City, NY.To learn more about Garden City Ophthalmologist Dr. Mark R. Fleckner MD and his practice, visit http://drmarkfleckner.com/index.php



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.