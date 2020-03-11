New Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Phototransistor Optocoupler Saves Energy and Space

Device Combines High CTR Range With Low Forward Current of 1 mA for Automotive and High Reliability Industrial Applications

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new Automotive Grade phototransistor optocoupler that combines a high current transfer ratio (CTR) range from 50 % to 600 % with a low forward current of 1 mA in the compact SOP-4 mini-flat package.



Offering 80 % lower forward current than the previous-generation solution, the Vishay Semiconductors VOMA618A is designed to save energy in automotive and high reliability applications, while its low profile package saves board space. The AEC-Q101 qualified device is optimized for galvanic and noise isolation, signal transmission, battery management, 48 V boardnets, and system control in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The VOMA618A features a GaAlAs infrared emitting diode that is optically coupled to a silicon phototransistor. Its SOP-4 mini-flat package provides a 3750 V isolation voltage rating and creepage and clearance distance of ≥ 5 mm. Offering low coupling capacitance of 1.2 pF, the device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green .

Samples and production quantities of the VOMA618A are available now, with standard lead times of four to six weeks.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com .

