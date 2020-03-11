Two Health Care Systems that Suffered Economic Damages from the Opioid Crisis Have Retained TGKI Law

David Grossman

Tate Grossman Kelly & Iaccarino, LLP has announced it will represent two health care systems as they seek to recoup economic damages from the opioid crisis.

Hospitals were the front line in dealing with the tragic and economic consequences of the opioid crisis.” — David Grossman of TGKI Law

HEMPSTEAD, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tate Grossman Kelly & Iaccarino, LLP ( TGKI Law ) – the pre-eminent crisis recovery law firm in the representation of municipalities, hospitals, businesses and communities against the makers and distributors of opioids – announced today that it was selected to represent two additional health care systems, as they seek to recoup economic damages they suffered as a result of the opioid crisis.The largest of the two is Lee Memorial Health System , which operates approximately 100 hospitals and other health care-related entities in Florida. Initial research showed that Lee Health, which is the largest not-for-profit public health system in Florida that receives no direct tax support, experienced hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid or underpaid costs during the crisis.The second is Saint Francis Health Systems , a Catholic, not-for-profit health system based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Saint Francis is anchored by Saint Francis Hospital, a 1,112-bed tertiary care center and 168-bed heart hospital.TGKI Law has now been retained by three hospital systems and nearly a dozen stand-alone hospitals, all of which are seeking relief through the ongoing Multi-District Litigation in Ohio.“Hospitals were the front line in dealing with the tragic and economic consequences of the opioid crisis,” said David Grossman of TGKI Law.As reported in Opioids and the Law, a recent study by a healthcare improvement company has found that total care for patients who experienced an opioid overdose resulted in $1.94 billion in annual hospital costs across 647 healthcare facilities nationwide.“The reckless behavior of the pharmaceutical industry in marketing and distributing opioids in America’s communities can no longer be ignored,” added Grossman. “We are looking forward to giving our hospital clients their day in court so that full restitution can be made and they can continue on with their noble objective of caring for their respective communities.”About TGKI LawTGKI Law Firm was formed for the exclusive purpose of helping government municipalities, tribal nations, healthcare organizations, union health & pension funds, and other businesses recover damages caused by the pharmaceutical companies who are responsible for creating the modern-day epidemic known as the opioid crisis. Municipalities and other organizations have had to dedicate substantial resources to address this crisis which means that resources for other important programs may have been cut or eliminated altogether. Together, the Partners of Tate Grossman Kelly & Iaccarino, LLP (TGKI) have over one hundred years of legal and successful litigation experience including complex mass tort and multi-district litigation (MDL). With offices in several states, TGKI Law Firm currently represents more than 100 municipalities and organizations across the country in current opioid-related class-action litigation.



