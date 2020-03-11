Pluralsight Ranks #10 on FORTUNE’s Best Workplaces in Technology 2020 List

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced it has ranked #10 on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Technology List by FORTUNE Magazine and global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®. This recognition marks the company’s highest-ever ranking on the nationwide list, and underscores Pluralsight’s commitment to fostering a culture that empowers and engages team members through its mission to democratize technology skills. This latest award follows Pluralsight’s recent recognition as a 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® . With this honor, Pluralsight is the first and only Utah-headquartered technology company to ever make the list, since its inception in 1998.



To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work® evaluated feedback from more than 100,000 employees in the technology industry on more than 60 job elements, including trust in leaders, fairness of workplace decisions, manifestation of company values, ability to contribute new ideas, and overall fulfillment. Companies, like Pluralsight, named to the list are the best in treating, supporting, and celebrating the total well-being of their team members, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“We are honored to be included as a Best Workplace in Technology and humbled to join such an illustrious group of marque technology brands. This recognition is a testament to our entire team and the amazing culture we have built together,” said Aaron Skonnard, Co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “We’ve worked hard to foster a great environment thanks to our team’s commitment to our mission, alignment to our values, and the investments from each and every team member to provide value to each other and our customers. We’ve created a workplace where our team members can grow personally and professionally, and we will continue to invest in them.”

Pluralsight’s mission is to democratize technology skills and support the technology innovations of individuals and organizations around the world. However, the company’s focus on learning isn’t limited to its customers. Thanks to its guiding principle, ‘We are lifelong learners’, Pluralsight specifically seeks prospective team members with growth mindsets that embody the spirit of being lifelong learners. The resulting workforce is curious and inclined to keep learning, which Pluralsight enables through development opportunities.

Pluralsight also strives to maintain a workforce comprised of people from different backgrounds to bring diversity of thought, and encourages and welcomes ideas from team members at every level in the organization. Pluralsight has set itself apart as a great workplace by consistently focusing on building an engaged and high-performing team that is passionate about driving business outcomes. From hiring to business decisions, the company is intentional in creating an environment where its team members can innovate and thrive.

“The companies appearing on this year’s list of the Best Workplaces in Technology are doing the work to improve equality for every employee,” said Great Place to Work CEO Michael C. Bush. “They have created cultures of fairness and inclusion in an industry that is still grappling with representation across gender, race, ethnicity, and sexual orientation. While not at the tipping point, they are the leaders that are creating a more equitable path forward.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

About the Best Workplaces in Technology

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 100,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations in the Technology industry. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com , listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work , and read “ A Great Place to Work for All. ” Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

Media Contact

Pluralsight PR

Ben Veghte

Director, Communications

ben-veghte@pluralsight.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.