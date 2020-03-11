Waterproofing Membranes Market to Expand at 8% CAGR by 2029; Renovation Activities Create a Steady Revenue Channel, Says a Fact.MR Study

Water conservation and wastewater management applications have become critical contributors to the growth of waterproofing membranes manufacturers, driven by the demand for longevity and energy savings.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproofing membranes market is set to grow at a CAGR of 8% through the end of 2029, as projected by a new study of Fact.MR. Leading manufacturers of waterproofing membranes are prioritizing product innovations and strategic acquisitions in the industry to gain better control over pricing and product differentiation.

“High maintenance costs of low-grade waterproofing systems will push stakeholders to adopt advanced waterproofing membranes. Easy installation and maintenance will act as a driving factor,” says the Fact.MR report.

Waterproofing Membranes Market: Key Findings

The roofing segment will account for more than 30% of the overall market value, owing to heightening sales in infrastructure projects.

Walls and building structures account for more than 50% of market shares on the back of water management systems.

Tunnel and landfill applications are projected to offer remunerative opportunities for growth.

Liquid-applied membranes are expected to grow twofold by the end of 2029.

North America will remain a leading market accounting for a fourth of the overall market share.

East Asia, South Asia and Oceania will generate numerous lucrative opportunities.

Key Driving Factors

Investments in infrastructure development projects are a key driver bolstering waterproofing membrane sales.

The high functionality of waterproofing membranes in minimizing water ingress are pushing market growth in developed regions.

Easy maintenance and installation of modern waterproofing membranes would add to adoption rates.

High importance being given to water conservation and wastewater management is contributing to growth.

Key Market Restraints

Intense competition from eco-friendly alternatives is likely to restrain the market, impacting sales.

Lack of awareness among contractors on the appropriate type and quality of construction materials is limiting broader adoption of waterproofing membranes.

Competition Landscape

The global waterproofing membranes market is moderately fragmented. Industry leaders are focusing their efforts on strategic expansions, new product launches, and acquisitions. Manufacturers are also investing in product innovation to support differentiation to keep up with the competition. The report has also profiled key players in the global waterproofing membranes market, including but not limited to BASF SE, Isomate S.A., Dow Chemical Company, Maris Polymers, Pidilite Industries Ltd., Alchimica Building Chemicals, Saint-Gobain Weber GmbH, and Bayer MaterialScience AG.

About the Report

This 200+ pages study provides in-depth forecast data on the waterproofing membranes market. The key categories encompassed by the report include application (liquid applied membranes, and sheet membranes), end use (roofing, walls, building structure, tunnels & landfills, and others), and 25+ countries in key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

