Online Food Delivery is Under Attack, Traditional Eateries Want Them Gone

Safety, Policy and Representation

Virtual Restaurants face an increasing pressure.The National Association of Virtual Restaurants, www.navr1.com is forming to combat these threats.

“Food safety must become greater, we call it "Food Security”.” — Grant Hurless, Executive Director, NAVR

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virtual Kitchens, also known as Ghost Kitchens, are a rapidly growing segment of the restaurant market. Ghost Restaurant operations are different than traditional restaurants because they do not allow dine in customers. They only exist for the customer that wants to order delivery or in some cases pick it up themselves. They are under attack by regulators and the traditional players in the industry.Recently, at a Georgia Restaurant Association event in Atlanta, the GRA executive would not even let a ghost kitchen executive volunteer to help set the event up. This reception by industry associations is happening in many places. It is representative of the resistance within the restaurant industry that ghost kitchen operators face.Regulators are confused as well. In San Francisco the Cities Small Business Council held a meeting about Ghost Kitchens. Mary Fresca, a California State Department of Health representative at this meeting stated, “Changes happen faster than the health code changes to keep up”. This means that where regulations do not exist, Ghost Kitchen operators are at risk of being pigeonholed into existing regulations that do not apply to them. Regulators also expressed concern about food transportation and food safety.Traditional Restaurateurs are claiming that the Ghost Kitchens pose a threat to their business, the culture of neighborhoods and even the recipes that would be lost if their businesses were to fail. Recently in New Your City, a hearing was held where the threat to long standing restaurants was expressed. The competition from Ghost Kitchens is real, and the industry at large is feeling it.Naturally, this powerful market trend has an answer. They are forming the National Association of Virtual Restaurants or NAVR to help curb this type of resistance that is growing. Grant Hurless, Chief Operating Officer of Ghost Town Restaurants Inc , which operate a syndicated version of a ghost restaurant company that is looking to expand nationally says “There really is nothing new in this model other than the place the food is purchased. Take out only and delivery only restaurants have existed for a long time, now they have the luxury of online representation by the delivery apps, that is the only difference”. Hurless stated that he wants to help form NAVR for many reasons, the most important one was “Food safety must become greater, we call it "Food Security”. Hurless will be the initial Executive Director for the formation time frame.NAVR is supporting the use of safety seals and other “Food Security” measures. They believe that this is the primary concern for the end consumer. “It’s a simple fact that we can track food every step of the way, just like a package in transit with Amazon or USPS” says Hurless. NAVR will be introducing these systems in the near future.Hurless is the one stepping out to form NAVR. He says the threats to these new businesses are “founded in the confusion of these start-up businesses. They are changing rapidly to meet the demand of their customers”. He states that therefore it seems confusing, even so, he insists that it is not really that much different than what already exists. “Catering rules in many states, like in Georgia, apply to these models better than the restaurant regs, perhaps that is an avenue that can be explored” states Hurless. He says the National Association of Virtual Restaurants is seeking industry leaders and any level of operator to join the NAVR and help mold policy and standards for these new businesses. Initially, there is no cost to join, funding will be through voluntary donations.In any case, rarely can market forces as powerful as the Ghost Kitchens be stopped for any length of time. Remember UBER? That is one example of a change that was met with significant resistance by the traditional taxi industry, which inevitably failed to curb its growth. Regulations did ensue in many states; however, they were not destructive to the goals of the business.There is a free conference call scheduled for anyone interested in NAVR. You can go to their website to sign up and submit questions beforehand. www.navr1.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.