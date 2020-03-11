Pueblo Viejo’s Expansion to Boost Dominican Economy for Decades to Come

/EIN News/ -- All amounts expressed in US dollars unless otherwise noted

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The proposed expansion of the Pueblo Viejo gold mine will extend its life as well as its significant contribution to the Dominican Republic’s economy until 2040 and beyond, Mark Bristow, president and chief executive of operator Barrick Gold Corporation, said here today.

Speaking to local media and businessmen, Bristow said the project would require an initial investment of $1.3 billion to expand the process plant and the tailings facility1. Extending its life would unlock the mine’s potential to increase exports by $22 billion and generate more than $4 billion in taxes at a gold price of $1,500 per ounce. Between 2013 and 2016 Pueblo Viejo paid $1.8 billion in direct taxes and last year its exports accounted for more than 38% of the country’s total. The company’s workforce (which is 97% Dominican) is expected to grow as the project develops and it will increase opportunities for female participation (currently 12% of the workforce). It will also further promote the development of the local economy based on the mine’s suppliers and contractors.

“Our aim is to continue contributing to the social and economic development of the Dominican Republic by applying our sustainability philosophy to create long-term value for all our stakeholders, especially the governments and people of our host countries. Without this project mining at Pueblo Viejo would have ceased in the next two years,” he said.

The expansion will enable the mine to exploit the lower grades in the orebody and is not intended to process ore from outside the current concession area.

In the meantime, Bristow noted, the conversion of the mine’s Quisqueya 1 power plant to natural gas had successfully been commissioned. This will cut greenhouse gases by 30% and nitrogen oxide by 85%, further reducing Pueblo Viejo’s impact on the environment. An agribusiness project is also planned as an additional benefit for the communities impacted by the expansion.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by John Steele, CIM, Metallurgy, Engineering and Capital Projects Executive, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

