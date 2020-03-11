Joveo Named One of America’s Best Startup Employers 2020 by Forbes

Leading Global Programmatic Recruitment Advertising Platform Provider Earns High Ratings on Employee Satisfaction, Employer Brand, and Company Momentum

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joveo , the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology, today announced it has been recognized as one of America’s Best Startup Employers 2020, in a list published on Forbes . This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.



Joveo is ranked among the top 50 best startup employers, out of the 500 companies that earned this distinction. “Employee satisfaction is one of the most determining factors of any company’s long-term success and growth,” said Kshitij Jain, CEO of Joveo. “We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts in making Joveo a rewarding and fulfilling experience for our employees.”

Forbes and Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points to identify the top startup employers in the United States, among thousands of qualified organizations. They selected Joveo as one of the country’s most outstanding employers based on an innovative methodology that evaluated employer excellence in three ways:

Employee Satisfaction: Extensive research was conducted on “Average Length of Employment,” “Employee Ratings,” and “Quantity of Ratings.”

Extensive research was conducted on “Average Length of Employment,” “Employee Ratings,” and “Quantity of Ratings.” Employer Reputation: Company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks.

Company-specific information was algorithmically extracted from social media channels such as news sites, micro-blogs, blogs, and social networks. Company Growth: Extensive metrics were evaluated, including “Website Traffic,” “Job Openings,” “Headcount Information,” and “Funding Information.”

“We started Joveo with the mission of delivering “(the right) Job for Everyone” - a phrase that translated into the name of the company itself - and a unifying purpose that we’re all striving toward. A special thank you to all of our employees and the leadership team for building a workplace culture that not only encourages relentless curiosity, innovation, and a fanatical commitment to our mission and customer success, but also celebrates talent and diversity,” added Jain.

For more information on Joveo, visit www.joveo.com .

About Joveo

Joveo, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising, enables businesses to hire the most relevant talent in the shortest time, while knowing their costs, quality, and time-to-fill before they even begin. Powering more than 20 million job postings every day, Joveo’s intelligent job advertising platform uses machine learning to dynamically manage and optimize sourcing and applications across all online channels, while providing real-time insights at every step of the job seeker journey from click to hire.

Joveo replaces the guesswork, complexity, and inefficiency of today’s recruitment practices with intelligence, transparency, and power, delivering more relevant candidates, more certainty, and more success to employers around the world.

For more information, visit www.joveo.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

