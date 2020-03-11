Global Risk Management Market to Reach $18.50 Billion by 2026 at 14.6% CAGR: AMR

Increased in data & security breaches in enterprises, stringent government regulatory compliances, rapid development in IoT landscape, and adoption of risk management among financial institutions drive the growth of the global risk management market. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. However, the software segment dominated the market by three-fourths of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global risk management market was pegged at $6.25 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $18.50 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% during the estimated period.

Increased in data & security breaches in enterprises, stringent government regulatory compliances, rapid development in IoT landscape, and adoption of risk management among financial institutions drive the growth of the global risk management market. However, high cost and complexity in installation and configurations hamper the market growth. On the contrary, a rise in demand from developing countries and the integration of artificial intelligence in risk management software are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global risk management market is divided on the basis of component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography. Based on the component, the market is categorized into solution and services. The service segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. However, the software segment dominated the market by three-fourths of the market.

On the basis of the deployment model, the global risk management market is categorized into on-premise and cloud and based on organization size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4441

By industry vertical, the market is bifurcated into BFSI, IT& telecom, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, manufacturing, government & defense and others. The BFSI segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for one-fourth of the market. However, the manufacturing segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period.

The global risk management market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the largest share in one-third of the market.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4441

The global risk management market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Lockpath, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, ServiceNow, SAS Institute Inc., Qualys, Inc., Thomson Reuters, RSA Security LLC, MetricStream Inc., and LogicManager, Inc.

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.



We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1?855?550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.