JOOR & ORB360 Announce Partnership To Expand Virtual Showrooms Globally

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, JOOR , the world’s industry-standard digital wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home and ORDRE , the creator of ORB360 technology, that allows buyers to comprehensively review styles before placing online wholesale orders, announced they have entered into a strategic partnership.



ORB360 images of wholesale sample collections allow buyers to view every aspect and detail of products so that collections can be reviewed remotely and wholesale orders placed online. In light of the extensive travel restrictions the industry is currently facing due to the coronavirus, this partnership is expected to accelerate the use of virtual showrooms as an important new channel for the business of fashion alongside traditional physical showrooms.

ORB360 images are produced by mobile units that capture images quickly and cost effectively in a designer’s showroom or studio. A 360-degree view of each product is then created and can be immediately uploaded to JOOR’s virtual showroom. Once the images are embedded in JOOR’s platform, buyers can virtually review collections and place their wholesale orders directly with the designer.

“As the leading global wholesale platform, generating an average $1.0B in GMV each month, JOOR is best positioned to further the digital transformation of the industry,” said Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “It made complete sense to partner with ORDRE to deliver dynamic and engaging virtual imagery to our ecosystem. We’re excited to bring ORB360 to JOOR brands and retailers via our virtual showroom.”

Developed over the past 12 months, with this new partnership, wholesale buyers will be able to see ORB360 images in the JOOR desktop and iPad app, enhancing the selection and order-taking process in JOOR’s virtual showroom. Later this year, retailers will be able to port the ORB360 images to their own e-commerce sites, replacing tedious processes for image capture and offering more engaging animation.

“For virtual showrooms to be effective, they need to be able to present enhanced digital assets that allow buyers to truly understand the creative and often complex creations of ready to wear designers. ORB360’s innovative technology has solved both the commercial and logistic issues of working with wholesale collections to create timely and beautiful images. ORB360 images really communicate every product detail and give confidence to buyers for the first time to place orders remotely. We are so pleased we can bring this technology to more of the industry through JOOR’s unparalleled global network,” said Simon P Lock, Founder & CEO ORB360 & ORDRE.

This new feature is available immediately to JOOR Pro brands and retailers.

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s industry-standard wholesale platform for fashion, beauty and home, that transacts over $1Bn in GMV every month. More than 8,600 brands and over 200,000 retailers across 144 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR offers free and paid tiers: JOOR Lite and JOOR Pro. JOOR Lite offers basic functionality for brands and retailers, whereas JOOR Pro provides advanced capabilities for greater flexibility, visibility, performance and analytics. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Melbourne and Tokyo. For more information visit: JOOR.com

About ORB360

ORB360 was created by ORDRE.com. ORB360 technology combines hardware and software that allows for images to be used instantaneously after capture without retouching. All images are served from the ORB360 DAM (Digital Asset Management System) through various API’s for use in both B2B and B2C applications. ORB360 mobile services are available globally through operations in New York, London, Paris, Milan, Hong Kong and Melbourne. For more information visit: ORB360.tech

