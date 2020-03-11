ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg Announces New Sales and Marketing Certifications from ZoomInfo University

Recipients are skilled in Go-To-Market Intelligence, Prospecting, and Campaign Effectiveness

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZoomInfo , the global leader in go-to-market (GTM) intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of two new certifications. ZoomInfo University trains customers to leverage the combined ZoomInfo Powered by DiscoverOrg platform to accelerate sales and marketing success. The certifications exemplify advanced knowledge and expertise in popular topics, including Account-Based Marketing (ABM), cold calling , storytelling, sales and marketing alignment, personalizing campaigns, email marketing, and much more. Recipients will receive an official hard copy of the certification and a LinkedIn badge to showcase their achievements.



“With the certifications, we’ve answered a call from our customers to validate their proficiency using our platform and recently added suite of products and features,” said Jenny Campbell, VP, Customer Experience. “Professionals who successfully complete the program are excited to walk away with an official accreditation that highlights their ability to truly master a data-driven approach to sales and marketing.”

ZoomInfo University offers comprehensive courses that can be taken at one’s own pace, including on-demand courses that feature interactive role-playing, case studies, discussion sessions, and hands-on product training. ZoomInfo University is available to all ZoomInfo Customers to support their go-to-market efforts.

To learn more about ZoomInfo University and the certification program, please visit: https://www.zoominfo.com/business/university/certifications .

