Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation ("Navios Acquisition") (NYSE:NNA) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Acquisition's website, www.navios-acquisition.com under the "Investors" section.



Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Acquisition at:

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Attn: 20-F Request

7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne

Office 11B2

MC 98000 Monaco

Tel: +1 212 906 8644

Email: info@navios-acquisition.com

About Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Navios Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) is an owner and operator of tanker vessels focusing on the transportation of petroleum products (clean and dirty) and bulk liquid chemicals. For more information about Navios Acquisition, please visit our website: www.navios-acquisition.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

+1.212.906.8644

info@navios-acquisition.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.