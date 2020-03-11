ISWH Corporate Update: Name Change, Uplist, 39% Q/Q Revenue Growth, New Mexico Expansion

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, NV, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- International Spirits & Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: ISWH) (“ISWH” or the “Company”), an emerging diversified leader in the health and wellness space, is excited to update shareholders on the Company’s upcoming corporate name change, its plans to uplist onto the OTCQB exchange, its upcoming release of 2019 annual financial data (including 39% sequential quarter-over-quarter revenue growth), and the establishment of a registered agent in New Mexico as the Company takes steps to expand its home healthcare business outside of the Texas marketplace to drive shareholder value and to provide more care options as the coronavirus outbreak worsens in the US.



Name Change and Uplist. To better serve the interests of its shareholders, the Company has decided to change its corporate name to ISW Holdings, Inc. Steps toward this objective have already begun. In addition, as previously announced in a press release dated Oct. 29, 2019, the Company plans to uplist shares onto the OTCQB exchange following the release of fully audited financial data for the four quarters ended December 31, 2019.

Upcoming Annual Financials. The Company will be releasing its financial data for 2019 on or before March 31, 2020. That audited report will include, among other data, a $70k q/q increase in revenues from its home healthcare segment, representing another large sequential quarterly jump in performance (of roughly 39%), which amounts to accelerating top-line growth.

Home Healthcare Expansion. As detailed in recent releases, the Company has begun the process of expanding its home healthcare operations outside of the state of Texas, moving into in Nevada (Las Vegas and Reno), New Mexico (Santa Fe), Arizona (Phoenix), and Florida (The Villages). As part of that process, the Company has established a registered agent in New Mexico. Regulatory requirements for each of these locations are in progress.

“We are poised to dramatically scale up where it will count most,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President of ISWH. “Our home healthcare business has demonstrated viability and raw growth over a series of consecutive quarters. That business has developed so rapidly that it’s impossible for any responsible management strategy to call for anything but hitting the gas pedal. In the very near future, we expect to be operating a rapidly growing home healthcare business with operations spanning five states, with shares transacting on the OTCQB exchange tier, and with a new corporate name that better reflects our operations and future vision.”

About ISWH: ISWH is a global brand management holdings company with diverse operational interests, including commercial-stage operations in the spirits, CBD, and home healthcare markets, and development-stage operations in the logistics and supply chain and renewable energy markets.

Based in Nevada, the Company’s expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and the establishment of these brands as viable and profitable as an incubator. ISWH nurtures emerging brands through critical stages of market development, including conceptualization, go-to-market strategy, supply chain and logistics engineering, integrated marketing, and distribution. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. The Company has now established itself as a health and wellness leader with a focus on reshaping the CBD products and home healthcare markets through state-of-the-art technology and execution. The company has also partnered with Bengala Technologies to develop and commercialize enterprise and B2B software technology products targeting the logistics and supply-chain marketplace with VOLUM.



Forward Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

Contact:

For Additional Investor Information:

ISWH

info@iswholdings.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.